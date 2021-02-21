STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Textbooks get 'smarter' in Telangana

Information is drawn from several resources and is available in various languages, including, English, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi and Kannada. 

Published: 21st February 2021 09:57 AM

Government school students attend classes.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As students and teachers adapt to online learning, the School Education Department has introduced Quick Response (QR) codes in all high school State-syllabus textbooks for academic year 2021-22. 

The move aims to encourage learning from home using online resources available in Diksha, a first-of-its-kind mobile application launched by the Union Minister of Education (MoE) in the State in May 2019.

The QR codes printed on  textbooks by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) would help students navigate content related to their subjects on Diksha.

“All the new textbooks are printed with a QR code. By scanning the code, students can access all the digital content available on the subject via the Diksha app/website, which is linked with T-SAT network and other digital learning resources,” said A Devasena, Director of School Education.

While QR codes offer simplified access to online learning, the SCERT is curating digital content to engage students with interactive edutainment and promote a culture of self-learning. Information is drawn from several resources and is available in various languages, including, English, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi and Kannada. 

Additionally, PDF files of all State-syllabus textbooks (Class I to XII) published by the education department are available on the website and application.Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu governments have been experimenting with the app since 2019. Maharashtra has already coded all its textbooks in eight languages. Telangana, meanwhile, has uploaded its textbooks into the app and has begun working on linking the audio-visual content produced by T-SAT with Diksha. The initiative will help over 30 lakh high school-goers in the State.

