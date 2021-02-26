Andhra Pradesh CM praises West Godavari girl who discovered asteroid, announces reward  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday praised Kunchala Kaivalya Reddy of Nidadavolu in West Godavari for discovering an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter, for which she was awarded a certificate by International Astronomical Search Collaboration, a NASA-recognised body.

Jagan met the 12-year-old class 8 student of Narayana English Medium High School in Nidadavolu at his camp office in Tadepalli, and congratulated her.

He announced a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh for her. Kaivalya Reddy analysed the photographs taken with PAN STARRS telescope and identified an asteroid in the asteroid belt.

Her parents Srinivasula Reddy and Vijalayalakshmi accompanied her during the meeting.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Jonnadula Lishitha and announced a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh for her.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates J Lishitha, who bagged a Vajra World Record in fire limbo skating, at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. | Express

Lishitha bagged a Vajra World Record in Fire Limbo Skating. Lishitha hails from Tanuku in West Godavari.