Chennai Metro Rail honours train crew for timely help to passenger during health emergency

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail on Wednesday honoured two of its train crew members for addressing the health emergency of a passenger in a timely manner.

According to a statement from the Metro released on Friday, Train Operator P M Rajeev and Egmore Metro Station Controller J Rajesh were honoured for providing immediate assistance when a passenger had a medical emergency on Wednesday.

The passenger was travelling between Nehru Park and Egmore Metro station when the health emergency occurred.

Based on the co-passenger’s information through the passenger emergency intercom in the metro, the train operator Rajeev immediately conveyed the information to the operation control centre and requested for timely medical emergency at the approaching station.

The passenger was provided immediate assistance by performing first aid at the Egmore Metro and, with the help of Station Controller Rajesh, was shifted to a nearby hospital.

CMRL MD Pradeep Yadav honoured them by giving away cash awards and certificates of appreciation in recognition of their noble life-saving contribution.

Director of Finance Sujatha Jayaram, Director of Projects Rajeev Narayan Dwivedi and Director of Systems and Operations Rajesh Chaturvedi were present during the occasion.