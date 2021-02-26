STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings

Devprayag Police have taken the initiative to discourage cocktail parties in weddings in rural areas under its jurisdiction.

Published: 26th February 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Uttarakhand Police in Devprayag of Tehri district has announced a reward of Rs 10,001 to the bride for objecting to booze parties at her wedding functions.

The initiative was taken under the 'Bhuli' (sister in Garhwali language) Kanyadan scheme.

The reward money would be pooled in by the staff of the police station. Devprayag police have taken the initiative to discourage cocktail parties in weddings in rural areas under its jurisdiction.

Mahipal Rawat, station house officer of Devprayag police station said, "The initiative has seen taken in consultation with people of the area. They believe that this move will make the wedding function a dry affair."

Rawat further said that abuse of alcohol in the area has been a major reason for quarrels leading to law and order situations.

In March 2020, The New Indian Express had reported how women from a village in Tharali block of Chamoli district and Didihat division in Pithoragarh district have decided to ban liquor in their localities citing an alarming increase in consumption among the youth.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand glacier burst: 71 bodies recovered so far, 133 remain missing

Uttarakhand has been an anti-liquor movement every now and then as prohibition has been a long-time demand by women.

In February 1984, the inhabitants of village Basbhira in Chaukhutiya block, Almora district, found a man with illicit liquor in his possession. They complained to the local officer Kameshwar Prasad but he did not take any action. Then they caught the officer while he was smuggling liquor and gheraoed him. 

In 2017, activists from different parts of the state held a padayatra (foot march) from Nainital to Gairsain to press for a separate department for the promotion of anti-liquor activities.

In 2014, women in Dehradun protested against the opening of an alcohol shop at Kanwali road. Similarly, in 2015, women in Someshwar demonstrated against the opening of a beer bar in the area and ran a signature campaign too.

It is noteworthy that in the past, women in the Gopeshwar area used stingy grass to prick people who queued up to buy alcohol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Police Devprayag wedding parties alcoholism Uttarakhand
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp