STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Cop dons motivator’s hat: Nagaland IPS officer to interview achievers on radio in bid to inspire others

He tied up with All India Radio Mokokchung to interview successful people from various walks of life and broadcast the videos.

Published: 28th February 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vishal Chauhan says the concept is to reach out to people, educate them on policing, career options and motivate them. (Photo | Express)

Vishal Chauhan says the concept is to reach out to people, educate them on policing, career options and motivate them. (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An IPS officer in Nagaland is helping the youth get life lessons via the sound waves. His efforts have also made vintage radio enjoy an edge over social media platforms in an increasingly digital world. For Mokokchung Superintendent of Police, Vishal Chauhan, and his team, what started as a small awareness programme on policing has now turned into a successful motivational programme for the youth. Within months, the SP realized the concept has more than one limb.

He tied up with All India Radio Mokokchung to interview successful people from various walks of life and broadcast the videos. Subsequently, the content is shared on the various social media platforms of Mokokchung Police. The whole concept is to reach out to people, including youth, educate them on policing, career options etc and motivate them.

“We chose AIR as the elders have a very big role to play in the closely-knit Naga society. The penetration of radio in the age group of 35-50 is quite high. Our idea was to basically create awareness among this age group. We thought we would make these videos available on our YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram platforms to reach out to youngsters,” says Chauhan.

He says he conceptualised his “Police & the Citizens: Empowering in Unison” programme from “Police Ki Pathshala” which a senior IPS officer Sonia Singh started in 2018 in Dimapur district. It was aimed at revamping the conventional perception of police personnel through outreach sessions at schools and colleges. Chauhan says he was then serving in Dimapur and actively involved in it.

“I realised that these kinds of interactions provide a very good opportunity to the youth to come forward and raise their doubts. I felt it broke the stereotype image of the police. I then conceptualised it although my programme is a bit different,” says the 2014 batch IPS officer from Aligarh, who is a product of IIT-Kharagpur. To take that idea forward, the Mokokchung Police chose to have the AIR and the social media as the reach-out channels to disseminate information on legal aspects, social issues etc.

“We have so far interviewed seven people, including Director General of Police T John Longkumer and DG (Border) Rupin Sharma. The emphasis is always on the policing part – how an FIR is lodged and the rights of citizens vis-à-vis investigation by the police. We have some lectures wherein the whole concept of police has been explained. In another, we tried to explain the criminal justice system,” Chauhan says.

Local youth Richard Yanthan, who cracked the civil services exam last year, and Olympian archer Chekrovlou Swuro were also interviewed. By interviewing them, the Mokokchung Police sought to motivate the youth from the district as well as the state. The interview with Swuro made the youth realize sports can also be a career option, the SP says.

Recently, the DGP announced that a battalion would be raised solely for sports-related activities. Chauhan says that information was also disseminated in the interest of sportspersons. “As we are constrained by Internet connectivity, we have three approaches to interview personalities depending on the availability of technology. We do face-to-face interviews, Zoom and phone interviews,” he says.

AIR Mokokchung has got the first right to broadcast. After 24 hours, the videos/audios are broadcast through a local TV channel. Subsequently, they are uploaded on the social media platforms of the police. “The videos are watched by people all over once they are shared on social media. We get feedback from people via social media and email. So, we are getting to hear from all spectrums. The AIR too gets responses from people,” says Chauhan.

Bendangtemsu Ozukum, a casual announcer of AIR Mokokchung and a teacher by profession, is the interviewer. He says the SP had approached the AIR Mokokchung for the production and broadcasting of the programme, as radio has a longer reach. The targeted group was people aged 18-45 years and radio was considered the best option available.

However, it was not until December 4 last year that the first episode was broadcast. It was an interview with the SP, he says. “Apart from being involved in the current programme, he is also actively undertaking different activities which are beyond his official designated assignments. One concept is the setting up of libraries across the district for the benefit of youngsters,” Ozukum says of the SP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS Civil services Nagaland Air
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp