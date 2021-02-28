STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Telangana woman gives free lessons to migrant children with no access to online education

Children, who attend these classes, mostly hail from migrant settlements near Asian Mall.

Published: 28th February 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

S Vanaja teaching a group of migrant children near Asian Mall Road in Hanamkonda.

S Vanaja teaching a group of migrant children near Asian Mall Road in Hanamkonda.

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 24-year-old woman has taken it upon herself to help a group of migrant children dream bigger, of a better life. S Vanaja, who runs a shop near the Asian Mall Road in Hanamkonda, tutors 20 children under a tree, beside an open nala, every day of the week. Vanaja imparts basic lessons to students from LKG to Class III, who can’t afford access to online education amid the pandemic, in the mornings and evenings. Her lessons are free.   

Children, who attend these classes, mostly hail from migrant settlements near Asian Mall. Their families, originally from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, have been living in huts constructed on government land for the past two decades. Vanaja, who had migrated from Bhongir district in Telangana, is a resident of the same slum. She had studied till Intermediate, but couldn’t go to college due to her family’s poor financial state. “My father died when I was a child, and my mother was the sole breadwinner. I had to help her run the shop. So I could not continue my education,” said Vanaja.

The pandemic has transformed the education sector, with schools and colleges moving online. However, many students from poor socioeconomic backgrounds can’t access the online curriculum, and in turn, drop out of schools.

“The kids I teach don’t have Internet connection at home; their parents don’t even have smartphones. Some of them also find it hard to have proper meals, as they don’t go to schools with midday meals anymore. Their families are mostly street vendors like me,” said Vanaja. 

Vanaja’s contribution is, therefore, very significant. “Whatever I learnt in my school days, I am imparting to the children. I know the struggles of their families, because I’m also like them. I believe that it is my responsibility to impart education to these children, even though I have no classrooms to offer.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana online education
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp