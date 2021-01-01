STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad-based breast cancer surgeon Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti in UK New Year's Honours list

Well-known breast cancer surgeon from Hyderabad Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti has been named in the New Year’s Honours list of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Breast cancer surgeon Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti

Breast cancer surgeon Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

Dr Pillarisetti, 54, is one of the youngest surgeons of Indian origin to be named on the list. He would be accorded with an OBE - Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in recognition of his services towards improving breast cancer care and surgical education in India and towards improving UK-India relations.

Dr Pillarisetti currently serves as the Director of KIMS - Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases and is the Founder and CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation. He said on Thursday, "I am incredibly humbled to accept this honour. For well over a decade, I have strived to replicate the best of British practices in my motherland."

