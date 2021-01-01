STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha govt plans memorial for 'martyrs' Covid warriors

Assuring the families that the Government is firmly with them, the Chief Minister said the void left by the departed warriors could not be filled.

Naveen Patnaik during his review of Ekamra Kshetra project

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced plans to build a memorial in the State Capital for the Covid warriors who laid their lives in the line of duty.The Chief Minister made this announcement during a discussion with family members of martyred Covid warriors of five districts through video conference. Expressing his gratitude to the family members of martyred warriors, Naveen said names of those who lost their lives will be inscribed in the memorial to keep their memory live.

“The dedication of these martyrs will not go in vain and our victory is certain in this war against Covid,” Patnaik said adding, the government will always be with the families of the Covid warriors who lost their lives in line of duty.  

Describing 2020 as a year of disaster, the Chief Minister said, “Odisha faced these challenges and bore the brunt of the Covid pandemic as much as anywhere else in the globe. However, we could stand tall against all adversity because of the dedication and honesty of our lakhs of Covid warriors.” 

Assuring the families that the Government is firmly with them, the Chief Minister said the void left by the departed warriors could not be filled. “I can assure you that you will never face any problem in the absence of your dear ones. The government is duty bound to be with you in your times of crisis,” Naveen said.He spoke to family members of the martyred Covid warriors of different districts.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare PK Mohapatra spoke about the measures taken by the government to address issues arising out of the pandemic. The Chief Minister paid humble tributes to eminent freedom fighter and revolutionary Saheed Madho Singh on the occasion of Birata Divas. While mentioning that the revolution under his leadership started from Ghess, the Chief Minister said Singh had given a new direction to the freedom struggle in the country. His immense contribution towards the safety of people and sovereignty of the country will be inspirational forever, he added.

