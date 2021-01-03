STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Jayasurya inaugurates hotel of transgender who was harassed by vendors

Sajna decided to start the wayside food vending business to survive from the crisis triggered by Covid pandemic.

Published: 03rd January 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Sajana selling her biriyani (Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Transgender Sajana Shaji, who was harassed and attacked for starting a wayside food vending business a couple of months ago can now sell food from her own hotel. The hotel named Maalikampedika at Aluva was inaugurated by actor Jayasurya. Earlier, the actor had offered financial support to the transgender and her team to start a biriyani shop.

Sajna decided to start the wayside food vending business to survive from the crisis triggered by Covid pandemic. Sajna even invested the money which she saved for her sex reassignment surgery. But some vendors nearby assaulted her and spread rumours about the quality of her biryani. In its wake, over 150 biryani packets had gone waste. Following the issue, Health Minister K K Shailaja had phoned and offered financial aid to start her own business.

