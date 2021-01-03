Mysuru man connects jobseekers with employers

Karthik K K By

MYSURU: You may not have to go to job search websites to look for opportunities. A 45-year-old man from Mysuru is silently on a mission bridging the gap between the employers and jobseekers with his novel initiative.

S Achuthananda, a native of Mysuru, has made use of a simple technology and messaging app to help over 2,000 people get desired jobs in the last three-and-a-half years. Achuthananda, who works as a business unit head at Bengaluru-based company, started a WhatsApp group called ‘Udyoga Nimitham’ in March 2017 with 50 members (40 candidates + 10 HRs).

This came at a time when job listing sites had taken over the internet and job consultancy firms had mushroomed across the state and amid complaints of looting money people who are hit by rising unemployment. Today, he has over 13,200+ job aspirants (on his Telegram group) and over 475 HR professionals in WhatsApp groups working in manufacturing, IT industries as managers, assistant managers and executives with reputed companies and organizations.

“Once I got to hear an inspirational speech from noted cardiologist and author Dr B M Hegde where he mentioned about giving back to society. This made me think and I wanted to do something for society. Since I was in the HR field, the idea of helping unemployed youths came to mind. At that time, youths were struggling a lot to get information on vacancies and whom to approach. They only depended on consultancy firms. To fill this gap, I came up with Udyoga Nimitham,” he says.

Since then, on a daily basis, he has been posting job offers on his Telegram group, which he gets from the over 475 HR professionals who are members. “Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria, contact that particular HR or employer, attend the interview and get the job,” he says. To ensure aspirants don’t fall prey to misinformation or fake job listings, he educates them on the pitfalls of some job search sites and advises them not to pay fees to anyone promising a job.

“Many asked me to tie up with their firm and run this, but I never wanted to make it a commercial business,” says Achuthananda, who runs the show alone and spends time verifying and posting listings on these groups. To expand this to more organisations, HR employees and job aspirants, he has launched a website (www. udhyoganimitham.com). Achuthananda also came to the rescue of many people who lost jobs due to Covid, and in the last couple of months, over 60 such individuals have found work.

“Though I am a native of Shivamogga, this wonderful platform helped me connect with the HR and I got a job I was looking for. His social service must continue as it would help many more job aspirants,” says Nagendra K Acharya, a civil engineer, working in Bengaluru. Vijayaraj R, a member of this group who got a job as a graphic designer with an MNC, says, “I was looking for a job change and joined this group. I applied for relevant job postings and subsequently was called for interviews.

In 10 days, I was able to find a suitable job.” Kanimozhi, who works as an HR, says, “We have benefited by this group and we support this initiative.” Shankar M K, a social worker and a former corporator, says, “I have seen Achuthananda’s work closely for more than two decades. Even before starting ‘Udhyoga Nimitham’, he used to guide and share details about job vacancies with unemployed youths and many have benefited due to his service. (To join ‘Udyoga Nimitham’ group contact- 99002024614)

