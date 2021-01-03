STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Tenali family has hunger for feeding needy in times of crisis

They fed 6L people spending Rs 2 cr in 120 days in strict adherence to Covid-19 norms, plan to provide free food to poor every day.

Published: 03rd January 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

A boy receives a mango with immense joy I Express

A boy receives a mango with immense joy I Express

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sri Sri Sri Chandrasekhara Guru Paduka Peetam and Sri Ramayana Navahnika Yagna Trust in Tenali have set a fine example of humanity by feeding lakhs of poor people during the lockdown. The founder of these trusts, Vishnubhatla Anjaneya Chayanulu, a resident of Tenali, established it 27 years ago with an objective to help the poor. Since then, several students received merit scholarship, which helped them build their careers. 

A boy receives a mango with
immense joy I Express

When Covid-induced lockdown was imposed on March 22, 2020 in the country, he thought of doing something which makes the lives of the people a bit easier during these challenging times. So, he decided to feed the poor in the town, who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.  Speaking to TNIE, his younger son, member of the trust, Vishnubhatla Yagna Narayana Avadhani, said that they prepared 50 kg food on March 23 and distributed it in a slum area in the town.

“But we aren’t satisfied with this, as the food wasn’t sufficient for all the families in that street. So, my brother and I went around the town and identified some 15 areas where nearly 6,000 people lost their livelihood due to the pandemic and suffering from hunger pangs,” he said. Soon after their survey, Vishnubhatla brothers decided to expand their services. As it requires a lot of ground work like arranging utensils, raw materials, staff, capital, etc., they tried to rope in their relatives and neighbours, but the outcome was limited due to fear of Covid-19. 

“We had come across some local chefs who lost their work due to lockdown and they were willing to work. So, we engaged them and paid salaries, which was like a lifeline to them. We started distributing food in all 15 localities we had identified from March 26,” said Narayana Avadhani. In all, they distributed 1,000 kg of rice, 400 kg of vegetable curry and sambar to nearly 8,000 to 10,000 people every day. Care was taken to ensure the food distributed was of high quality. While distributing food, they ensured that all Covid-19 norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance were followed.

According to him, daily expenses came to around Rs 1 lakh for staff and transport alone and the entire programme was implemented for 62 days with their own funds. “Later, film director Harish Shankar and local politicians chipped in after noticing our charity work on social media. Soon many people from across the country came forward to donate.

With their help, the food distribution was continued for 120 days,” he said. Family members say they feel proud to have helped those in need and whenever they go out, they get respect and affection from people, which only renewed their determination to help the poor and needy. Now the family is planning to build “Chandrasekhara Guru Paduka Peetam Nityannadana Bhavanam” and a mineral water plant in the town with an aim to provide food and water to the needy every day.

Feeding the poor and needy, every day of the lockdown  
Vishnubhatla family was satisfied with the fact that there was no break in the entire event and food distribution went smoothly. During 120 days, a total of six lakh people were provided food spending `2 crore. Hundred tonnes of rice and nearly the same amount of vegetables were used. Food distribution is still continuing but it has been scaled down after the lockdown was lifted

Playing Good Samaritan in challenging times  
Narayana Avadhani said they worked for nearly 20 hours to ensure food is prepared and distributed in time to the needy. “When we saw the smiles on the faces of children while receiving the food, it filled us with happiness and boosted our strength to continue,” he said and added that food was distributed to people without seeing their caste, creed, religion, for hunger and poverty does not discriminate

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown Tenali Covid
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp