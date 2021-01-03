This Tenali family has hunger for feeding needy in times of crisis

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sri Sri Sri Chandrasekhara Guru Paduka Peetam and Sri Ramayana Navahnika Yagna Trust in Tenali have set a fine example of humanity by feeding lakhs of poor people during the lockdown. The founder of these trusts, Vishnubhatla Anjaneya Chayanulu, a resident of Tenali, established it 27 years ago with an objective to help the poor. Since then, several students received merit scholarship, which helped them build their careers.

A boy receives a mango with

immense joy I Express

When Covid-induced lockdown was imposed on March 22, 2020 in the country, he thought of doing something which makes the lives of the people a bit easier during these challenging times. So, he decided to feed the poor in the town, who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic. Speaking to TNIE, his younger son, member of the trust, Vishnubhatla Yagna Narayana Avadhani, said that they prepared 50 kg food on March 23 and distributed it in a slum area in the town.

“But we aren’t satisfied with this, as the food wasn’t sufficient for all the families in that street. So, my brother and I went around the town and identified some 15 areas where nearly 6,000 people lost their livelihood due to the pandemic and suffering from hunger pangs,” he said. Soon after their survey, Vishnubhatla brothers decided to expand their services. As it requires a lot of ground work like arranging utensils, raw materials, staff, capital, etc., they tried to rope in their relatives and neighbours, but the outcome was limited due to fear of Covid-19.

“We had come across some local chefs who lost their work due to lockdown and they were willing to work. So, we engaged them and paid salaries, which was like a lifeline to them. We started distributing food in all 15 localities we had identified from March 26,” said Narayana Avadhani. In all, they distributed 1,000 kg of rice, 400 kg of vegetable curry and sambar to nearly 8,000 to 10,000 people every day. Care was taken to ensure the food distributed was of high quality. While distributing food, they ensured that all Covid-19 norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance were followed.

According to him, daily expenses came to around Rs 1 lakh for staff and transport alone and the entire programme was implemented for 62 days with their own funds. “Later, film director Harish Shankar and local politicians chipped in after noticing our charity work on social media. Soon many people from across the country came forward to donate.

With their help, the food distribution was continued for 120 days,” he said. Family members say they feel proud to have helped those in need and whenever they go out, they get respect and affection from people, which only renewed their determination to help the poor and needy. Now the family is planning to build “Chandrasekhara Guru Paduka Peetam Nityannadana Bhavanam” and a mineral water plant in the town with an aim to provide food and water to the needy every day.

Feeding the poor and needy, every day of the lockdown

Vishnubhatla family was satisfied with the fact that there was no break in the entire event and food distribution went smoothly. During 120 days, a total of six lakh people were provided food spending `2 crore. Hundred tonnes of rice and nearly the same amount of vegetables were used. Food distribution is still continuing but it has been scaled down after the lockdown was lifted

Playing Good Samaritan in challenging times

Narayana Avadhani said they worked for nearly 20 hours to ensure food is prepared and distributed in time to the needy. “When we saw the smiles on the faces of children while receiving the food, it filled us with happiness and boosted our strength to continue,” he said and added that food was distributed to people without seeing their caste, creed, religion, for hunger and poverty does not discriminate