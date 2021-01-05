STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Andhra tribals pull off a 'Swadesh', restore defunct irrigation canal on their own

The minor irrigation canal draws water from River Swarnamukhi and the farmers of the three villages are solely dependent on it for cultivation.

Published: 05th January 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Tribal farmers of Sarika, Varaka and Chintalavalasa restore a defunct irrigation canal on their own. (Photo | Express)

Tribal farmers of Sarika, Varaka and Chintalavalasa restore a defunct irrigation canal on their own. (Photo | Express)

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: With their plea to restore the defunct irrigation canal went unheeded, tribal farmers of Sarika, Varaka and Chintalavalasa villages have restored it by themselves. Silt accumulated in the canal due to recent floods affecting the flow of water. 

​As a result, about 100 acres of farm land in the three villages was deprived of irrigation water. 

The minor irrigation canal draws water from River Swarnamukhi and the farmers of the three villages are solely dependent on it for cultivation.

“We took the issue to the notice of the officials concerned, but they turned a deaf ear to our woes,’’ a farmer from Varaka village said. The official apathy had prompted the farmers to restore the canal on their own by hiring a JCB. They mobilised about Rs 50,000 for the canal restoration.

When contacted, Saluru MPDO Parvathi said that the issue did not come to her notice. 

“I will pursue the matter and help the tribal farmers. I will direct the panchayat secretary of the village to speak to the farmers in this regard,’’ she told The New Indian Express

Earlier, people of Kodama, a hilltop hamlet, laid a 15 km road from the hilltop to the foothill by pooling funds themselves. Having learnt about their collective effort, the government had repaid the amount spent by tribals on laying the road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarika Varaka Chintalavalasa village
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp