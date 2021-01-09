Four Mudhols from Karnataka set to join Indian Air Force soon

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Mudhol hound is becoming popular with each passing day as it is all set to be inducted into Indian Air Force (IAF) in February. Following a request from IAF officials from Uttar Pradesh, who approached Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University of Bidar seeking seven Mudhol puppies, the dogs are being bred at Canine Research and Information Centre (CRIC) of Thimmapur near Mudhol that comes under the purview of the varsity.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Mahesh Akashi, head of CRIC said, “A couple of weeks ago, IAF officials wrote to us placing an order for seven puppies. However, we are providing them only four puppies this year — two male and two females — because of lack of availability at the breeding centre. Another three puppies will be supplied next year as per the agreement.”

“The IAF personnel have also communicated that they will be collecting the dogs in the first week of February. At present there are 20 puppies in the breeding centre, and all of them have been booked by several agencies. We have also received orders for four puppies each from Assam Rifles and Assam Forest Department and the puppies will be handed over to them in the last week of January.

Even the Karnataka State Police will also be inducting the Mudhol hound for the first time into its canine squad. We are providing one hound to Bagalkot district police on January 26,” stated Akashi. Even though the Mudhol hound was popular and was also successfully inducted into Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a mention in his Maan Ki Baat, many government institutions like BSF and Department of Forest came forward to induct them into their canine squads only after the prime minister applauded the skills of these desi hounds.

At present Mudhols can be seen serving in Indian Army, CRPF, BSF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan Police Departments. There are a total of 40 Mudhol hounds, which are being used for breeding and research purpose, in CRIC. Apart from the state, Mudhol hounds are also in high demand at the coffee and tea estates of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam.