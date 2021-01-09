Hyderabad-startup launches eco-friendly, compostable bags

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based startup SpruceGel is launching its range of eco-friendly and compostable bags today. Their products range from carry bags, garbage bags, shopping bags, grocery bags and apparel bags to disposable pouches. The event is taking place at Shubham Celebration Restaurant in Shapurnagar.

Talking to Express, Dr Premnath Basa who is a materials scientist and the co-founder of the company, said: “We are a group of entrepreneurs with the common goal of manufacturing eco-friendly, green and sustainable products for packaging applications. Most of the cloth bags which are sold in the market have polypropylene which is harmful to the environment.

Our products are 100 percent biodegradable and compostable under controlled conditions.” The entrepreneur added that among three founders of the company, two are women — Usha Kiran and Kavita. It was founded in 2019 and they spent an year in research and development. “There are few companies in Telangana which are making these products.

Our bags are made from starch extracted either from corn or sugarcane,” added the scientist, who has worked for many years in the USA. “Upon disposal, our products will biodegrade within six months, leaving no trace of microplastics or toxic residues.

However, careless disposal, home composting or backyard composting are not recommended for our products. Users can contact us or local municipality for guidelines on proper disposal,” said Dr Premnath. The company’s factory in Jeedimetla caters to hospitals/bio-medical industries, hotels, residential complexes, pharmacies, retails stores and other sectors. Their Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) for carry bags is 2,000 pieces/order. They accept payments via online wire transfer to their bank account.