STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Hyderabad-startup launches eco-friendly, compostable bags

Most of the cloth bags which are sold in the market have polypropylene which is harmful to the environment.

Published: 09th January 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based startup SpruceGel is launching its range of eco-friendly and compostable bags today. Their products range from carry bags, garbage bags, shopping bags, grocery bags and apparel bags to disposable pouches. The event is taking place at Shubham Celebration Restaurant in Shapurnagar.

Talking to Express, Dr Premnath Basa who is a materials scientist and the co-founder of the company, said: “We are a group of entrepreneurs with the common goal of manufacturing eco-friendly, green and sustainable products for packaging applications. Most of the cloth bags which are sold in the market have polypropylene which is harmful to the environment.

Our products are 100 percent biodegradable and compostable under controlled conditions.” The entrepreneur added that among three founders of the company, two are women — Usha Kiran and Kavita. It was founded in 2019 and they spent an year in research and development. “There are few companies in Telangana which are making these products.

Our bags are made from starch extracted either from corn or sugarcane,” added the scientist, who has worked for many years in the USA. “Upon disposal, our products will biodegrade within six months, leaving no trace of microplastics or toxic residues.

However, careless disposal, home composting or backyard composting are not recommended for our products. Users can contact us or local municipality for guidelines on proper disposal,” said Dr Premnath. The company’s factory in Jeedimetla caters to hospitals/bio-medical industries, hotels, residential complexes, pharmacies, retails stores and other sectors. Their Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) for carry bags is 2,000 pieces/order. They accept payments via online wire transfer to their bank account.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad compostable bags
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp