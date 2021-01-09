Seven Delhi police officers receive 'out-of-turn’ promotions for exemplary work 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Atleast seven police personnel were on Friday awarded with ‘Out of-Turn’ (OTP) promotions for displaying extraordinary courage and dedication in 2020.

These personnel helped the police in nabbing most-wanted gangsters, extortionist, snatchers and solving multiple sensitive crimes by risking their lives.

Such was the work done by constable Rajiv Chaudhary, who is one among the seven personnels who was given recognistion. Despite knowing that the assailants are armed, he not only caught the suspect but also sustained bullet injury in his face and is still in the ICU for the serious injuries he faced in line of duty.

The other police personnel who have been awarded with promotions are — Constable Kulbhushan, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Sharma, Deepak Karanwal, Praveen Kumar and Jaswant. All these police personnel are associated with different branches of Dwarka district including cyber cell and techincal teams.

Constable Kulbhushan and Sandeep were awarded OTP for nabbing armed gangsters in Najafgarh area after a brief encounter between police and the criminals in July. Police said, the arrested criminals were involved in various extortion calls and were also threatening businessmen to cough up ‘protection money’ or get killed.

Head constables Rakesh Sharma and Deepak Karanwal were awarded for solving incidents of snatching in Dwarka and arresting the snatchers by analysing 450 CCTV cameras from different crime scenes. Constable Jaswant and Praveen Kumar were given promotions for catching heavily-armed criminals in Nazafgarh area. The arrested criminals had abducted a foreign national of Bulgaria for ransom and were in possession of sophisticated illegal firearm at the time of arrest.

Applauding their efforts, DCP SK Meena, Dwarka District said, “These promotions will help in providing additional Investigating Officers to the Dwarka Districts and other investigating units. The contributions made by the cyber cells have also been recognised...This will boost morale of over 2,000 police personnel posted in district to excel in their duties.”