Principal paints village walls with letters to help kids learn

In yet another unique initiative, the principal of Bankathi Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Dumka has been trying to educate children through wall painting.

Published: 11th January 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 09:29 AM

A wall painting depicting multiplication tables and the days of the week in the village of Dumka in Jharkhand

By Mukesh Ranjan
RANCHI: In yet another unique initiative, the principal of Bankathi Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Dumka has been trying to educate children through wall painting. The principal, Shyam Kishore Gandhi, was the first to introduce Mohalla classes, which was followed by others.

According to Gandhi, village walls are being painted with English and Hindi letters along with the picture of fruits, animals, vegetables to teach the students who have not yet started going to Anganwadi centres due to the lockdown. Gandhi believes that it will also prove to be helpful for the primary school students who have started forgetting the lessons taught to them at their schools around nine months back.

The initiative aims to prepare the children, who have attained the eligibility for admission to ‘Angawari’ centres, but they could not be admitted due to the pandemic. “It will help prepare the children for admission directly to primary schools without getting admission in ‘Angarwari’ Centres as they have already lost one year,” said Gandhi.

In addition to that, these wall paintings will help primary children to remember the lessons taught nine months back as they will come across these wall paintings when they come out of their homes, he added.
Besides, it will prove to be beneficial in increasing the memory power of primary students who will see these pictorial lessons while playing on the streets in their village.

“Presently, the wall painting has been completed at more than 30 places of Kathi Para Tola in Bankathi for which I had to invest total of Rs 6000 from my own pocket just for the sake of future of my students,” said the Principal. After Sohrai festival, rest of the 8 tolas will also be covered with similar wall paintings,” he added. Locals also lauded the initiative stating it has helped a lot in increasing the learning power of their children.

