This economical auto service with women drivers looks to fix Bengaluru Metro's last mile connectivity issues 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the excitement of spending just Rs 10 to commute from the heart of the City to the airport yet to die down among Bengalureans, comes the news that an auto service for the same sum is ready to spread its reach to a few Metro stations to complete last mile connectivity.

This app-based electric auto service with women drivers made its debut at the Yelachenahalli Metro station a fortnight ago and plans to soon cover Konanakunte Cross Metro station, from where the first new line of Phase-II, is to be launched on Thursday. Indira Nagar, Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road Metro stations are in the pipeline.

The light blue-coloured auto by the firm `Metroride', with uniformed women drivers, permits seating for two passengers at a time with a partition between to ensure social distancing. Out of a proposed 100 such autos of the `Paggio' Ape E-City make, five have begun operations and 15 more are expected to hit the streets in a week.

Girish Nagpal, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, `MetroRide', said, "We have served nearly 600 customers in the last two weeks. Our fare structure is Rs 10 for the first 1.5 kms and Rs 5 per km thereafter. It usually never exceeds Rs 25 as our customers are all those who use Metro and reside within 4 kms of the stations." However, one difference with the conventional auto or cab is that this three-wheeler would drop the customer at at pre-fixed points in an area and not exactly at the doorsteps.

Explaining their vision, Nagpal says, "We aim to create a carbonless and affordable first and last mile commute ecosystem and work mostly with women drivers and 100% electric vehicles. MetroRide wants more women with four-wheeler licence to take up driving as there is a shortage of women drivers." Shortage has forced a few male drivers also to be used.

Rincy C P, who works as a Health Care Worker at ESIC Medical College is an extremely happy customer. "I commute daily from my house near Yelachenahalli to Rajaji Nagar by Metro. I used to spend Rs 70 one way to reach Yelachenahalli by cab and my husband would pick me up one way. Ever since I started using MetroRide a week ago, I spend only Rs 20 daily. "

P L Kishan, a senior exrcutive in a manufacturing firm, has been paying Rs 15 to book a `Metroride' auto from Yelachenahalli station to his home near `'Brigade Millennium Apartments' daily. "It has been a very good experience. I will be happier if they drop me even closer to my home and charge an extra Rs 5 for it."

Booking can be done through the `MetroRide India' android or IOS app available on www.Metroride.in or in person at Metro stations. Payment is accepted only through contactless systems to avoid human contact.