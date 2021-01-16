STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Delhi government launches first-of-its-kind fellowship scheme for artists  

The flagship scheme, which has been started by the Sahitya Kala Parishad under the Department of Arts, Culture and Languages, was launched at Delhi Secretariat.

Published: 16th January 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with the artists at the launch of AAP government’s flagship scheme. (Photo | Twitter)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with the artists at the launch of AAP government’s flagship scheme. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday launched “Street Theatre and Performing Arts Fellowship” scheme to give artists an opportunity to showcase their craft, thereby developing a taste for art and culture among the people of the city.

The flagship scheme, which has been started by the Sahitya Kala Parishad under the Department of Arts, Culture and Languages, was launched at Delhi Secretariat.

“This is the first time in our country that such a unique scheme of cultural presentation of over 450 artists has been launched in Delhi. This will develop a taste for art and culture amongst the people of Delhi,” Sisodia said at the event. “There will be live performances on the streets as we have created this fellowship to give an opportunity to the artists to showcase their art,” he said.

Nearly 500 artists from diverse backgrounds — such as theatre, music, dance and fine arts — have been selected for this fellowship while another 500 will be added to the roster in the future, he said. The fellowship scheme, a brainchild of Sisodia, was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had envisioned this scheme a year ago but it got sidelined because of the pandemic. Now we have decided that it is time to launch it. I’m happy that all formalities of the fellowship are out of the way and now it will go out in the public ‘ taking art to the streets,” he said.

Congratulating all fellows and team members, the deputy chief minister said the Delhi government is not only offering a means of livelihood to the artists but will also work as a facilitator to empower them. “It (fellowship) will also serve as an opportunity for the artists to showcase their art across Delhi in a creative way. Also, we want people to get used to art in this city so that music, art and culture thrive in the city all year round,” he said. The selected artists will perform in a team of 10 every week at public places in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi artists artists flagship scheme
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp