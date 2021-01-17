All for kids: Udupi costume artist wins Rs 12.5 lakh in KBC

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A man from Udupi won a princely sum of Rs 12.5 lakh on TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s special ‘Karamveer’ episode recently. Ravi Katapadi, who is a costume artist, makes unique ‘veshas’ (costumes) for Krishna Janmashtami and Vitlapindi celebrations in this temple town, through which he raises funds through crowdfunding and helps ailing children whose families cannot afford hefty hospital bills.

The 37-year-old has been celebrating Krishna Janmashtami in this unique way for seven years. So far, he has helped 28 children by crowdfunding Rs 55 lakh. Recently, he got a chance to participate in KBC’s special ‘Karamveer’ episode which was aired on Sony TV on January 15.

Ravi said he was on cloud nine when he got an opportunity to speak to Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the show. He even conversed with the legendary actor in Tulu, and went on to win Rs 12.5 lakh in the quiz show. He told reporters in Udupi on Saturday that he will utilise the prize money in helping poor ailing children.

‘’Someone recognised my efforts in helping poor ailing kids and I received a call from the organisers of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Initially, I declined it, saying that I may not come to the programme as I have to face Amitabh Bachchan. But my friends and well-wishers convinced me, and finally, the organisers booked flight tickets to Mumbai on January 12,” he said.

Before going to Mumbai, Ravi’s preliminary shooting for the event was held in his hometown -- Katapadi -- on January 7, 8 and 9. In the episode that aired on the night of January 15, Ravi Katapadi and Pabiben Rabari, a master artisan from Gujarat, stole the show. Actor Anupam Kher joined Karamveers Ravi and Pabiben as the special guest in the episode. Ravi answered all seven questions in the programme.