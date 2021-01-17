STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

All for kids: Udupi costume artist wins Rs 12.5 lakh in KBC

A man from Udupi won a princely sum of Rs 12.5 lakh on TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s special ‘Karamveer’ episode recently. 

Published: 17th January 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Katapadi with actor Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A man from Udupi won a princely sum of Rs 12.5 lakh on TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s special ‘Karamveer’ episode recently. Ravi Katapadi, who is a costume artist, makes unique ‘veshas’ (costumes) for Krishna Janmashtami and Vitlapindi celebrations in this temple town, through which he raises funds through crowdfunding and helps ailing children whose families cannot afford hefty hospital bills.

The 37-year-old has been celebrating Krishna Janmashtami in this unique way for seven years. So far, he has helped 28 children by crowdfunding Rs 55 lakh.  Recently, he got a chance to participate in KBC’s special ‘Karamveer’ episode which was aired on Sony TV on January 15. 

Ravi said he was on cloud nine when he got an opportunity to speak to Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the show. He even conversed with the legendary actor in Tulu, and went on to win Rs 12.5 lakh in the quiz show. He told reporters in Udupi on Saturday that he will utilise the prize money in helping poor ailing children.

‘’Someone recognised my efforts in helping poor ailing kids and I received a call from the organisers of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Initially, I declined it, saying that I may not come to the programme as I have to face Amitabh Bachchan. But my friends and well-wishers convinced me, and finally, the organisers booked flight tickets to Mumbai on January 12,” he said. 

Before going to Mumbai, Ravi’s preliminary shooting for the event was held in his hometown -- Katapadi -- on January 7, 8 and 9. In the episode that aired on the night of January 15, Ravi Katapadi and Pabiben Rabari, a master artisan from Gujarat, stole the show. Actor Anupam Kher joined Karamveers Ravi and Pabiben as the special guest in the episode. Ravi answered all seven questions in the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaun Banega Crorepati Udupi
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp