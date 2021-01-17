STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, Telangana and Gujarat join hands to support woman entrepreneurs

Around 240 women entrepreneurs will be selected for the pre-incubation programme and a total of 20 will be shortlisted for the co-incubation programme.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao in a meeting with officials from Gujarat government over signing of MoU between We Hub and I-Hub, on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State government’s WE Hub has partnered with Gujarat government’s I-Hub, to support women entrepreneurs in Gujarat and Telangana.

This is first time that two State governments have joined hands to facilitate the growth of women-led start-ups in various focus sectors.

While launching the initiative, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “When we announced the formation of WE Hub in November 2017, little did people understand the vision of this initiative and the impact it would create. In the last two years, WE Hub has pushed the narrative of democratising entrepreneurship by breaking the barriers that exist for women entrepreneurs through its work. We are happy that WE Hub has now become the best practice model for many State governments.”

He added, “Through this partnership we would like to create roadmap of how women entrepreneurship can be scaled, supported and sustained not just in India but across the world. I wish this collaboration the best and pledge our support for an AtmaNirbharBharat where entrepreneurship is based on competence and not gender.” The MoU was inked between Telangana IT and Industry Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Gujarat Higher and Technical Education Principal Secretary Anju Sharma. Deepthi Ravula, CEO of We- Hub said, “We are glad to collaborate with I-Hub to promote women entrepreneurship across Telangana and Gujarat.

Through this collaboration, we are going to equip I-Hub with the knowledge and ecosystem we have developed in the past three years working with over 3,400 women entrepreneurs, 11 start-up programmes, incubating 148 start-ups and creating over 300 jobs.” She added, “When I-hub connected with us during the launch of WE-Hub, we were thrilled to collaborate on incubation, curriculum development, programme creation for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. To yield the lead desired benefits of making India the Women entrepreneurship capital of the world, ecosystems must collaborate and this is the first step towards making the vision a reality.”

Entrepreneurship based on competence

Through this partnership we would like to create roadmap of how women entrepreneurship can be scaled, supported and sustained not just in India but across the world.

I wish this collaboration the best and pledge our support for an AtmaNirbharBharat where entrepreneurship is based on competence and not gender, says IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

