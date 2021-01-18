STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Moved by son’s death, Delhi road safety trainer works to reduce ambulance response time 

The loss of his son because of a delay in getting medical care inspired 31-year-old Shiv Om Singh to train and help others save their near and dear ones.

Published: 18th January 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Om Singh has trained 350 healthcare professionals since May 2020 | express

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The loss of his son because of a delay in getting medical care inspired 31-year-old Shiv Om Singh to train and help others save their near and dear ones. Singh, originally from Dehradun, is a Basic Trauma Life Support (BTLS) and road safety trainer. On March 28 last year, his two-and-a-half-year-old son Shivansh met with an accident and lost his life due to delay in access to medical care and high response time.

Taking inspiration from his loss, Singh decided to devote his time and energy to reducing such casualties. Within 15 days of the tragic incident, he was at the SaveLife Foundation imparting Covidrelated training to medical professionals. “After I lost my son, I realised that access to healthcare in the Golden Hour is very important. I wanted to get back to the field and ensure no one else goes through the trauma of losing a near and dear one due to high response time.

Since May, my team has trained at least 1,000 professionals and I alone have trained 350 personnel,” Singh said. Golden Hour is the 60-minute-period after an accident. Many road safety experts believe that access to healthcare during this period is crucial in reducing fatalities. Singh was also a part of the team which conducted the ‘ambulance delay investigation’ for the Delhi government. Singh and his team developed a special Covid-19 module for training healthcare staff and helped the government in identifying Covid Isolation Centres.

He also carried out a series of Centralised Accident and Trauma Service (CATS) Ambulance inspections on the protocols being followed and helped distribute sanitisation machines to CATS ambulance operators.
 “The investigations involved taking feedback from patients, ambulance drivers and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to figure out the reasons for delays in admitting patients to hospitals and ways in which it can be resolved.

As a result of this and other interventions, the response time of CATS ambulance service improved from 55 minutes to 18 minutes. Moreover, the Delhi government increased the number of ambulances from 160 to almost 600,” Singh said. Piyush Tewari, founder of the SaveLife Foundation, said the investigation has been key in managing the surge in demand for ambulances. “By combining data science with the aggregation of private ambulances, staff training and smart deployment tactics, we have been able to bring response times of ambulances to an average of under 20 minutes.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ambulance road accidents Shiv Om Singh Basic Trauma Life Support
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp