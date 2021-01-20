Kerala woman in record books with bottle art of seven wonders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dedicating oneself to one’s passion always leads to fame. And fame and distinction were what this 40-year-old from Angamaly achieved by following her passion for art and craft, especially bottle art. It has given Jisna Nagirsha an entry into the India Book of Records and Asian Book of Records.

“I have been doing bottle art for the past six years. However, I became serious about it only in the past two years,” said Jisna. According to her, her bottle art on the New Seven Wonders of the World got her a place in the record books. “I was intrigued by the beauty of the monuments and wanted to capture them on the bottles,” said Jisna. Jisna designed the Great Wall of China, Taj Mahal, Roman Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer of Rio and others. According to her, the monuments took shape on the bottles by moulding clay, glue, varnish and paint. “The work took a lot of patience,” she said.

According to Jisna, she is now aiming for the Limca Book of Records. “I dream of the day when I get recognised by them. I am in the process of submitting the details regarding my works to the Limca Book of Records,” she said. Jisna also does bottle art as gift items. The designs are based on the shape of the bottles. “Usually, the best shapes are the ones which have a wide base,” said Jisna whose works sell at prices starting from Rs 1,000.