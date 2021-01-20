STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala woman in record books with bottle art of seven wonders

It has given Jisna Nagirsha an entry into the India Book of Records and Asian Book of Records.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Jisna Nagirsha with her bottle art

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dedicating oneself to one’s passion always leads to fame. And fame and distinction were what this 40-year-old from Angamaly achieved by following her passion for art and craft, especially bottle art. It has given Jisna Nagirsha an entry into the India Book of Records and Asian Book of Records.

“I have been doing bottle art for the past six years. However, I became serious about it only in the past two years,” said Jisna. According to her, her bottle art on the New Seven Wonders of the World got her a place in the record books. “I was intrigued by the beauty of the monuments and wanted to capture them on the bottles,” said Jisna. Jisna designed the Great Wall of China, Taj Mahal, Roman Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer of Rio and others. According to her, the monuments took shape on the bottles by moulding clay, glue, varnish and paint. “The work took a lot of patience,” she said. 

According to Jisna, she is now aiming for the Limca Book of Records. “I dream of the day when I get recognised by them. I am in the process of submitting the details regarding my works to the Limca Book of Records,” she said. Jisna also does bottle art as gift items. The designs are based on the shape of the bottles. “Usually, the best shapes are the ones which have a wide base,” said Jisna whose works sell at prices starting from Rs 1,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Book of Records Kerala woman
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp