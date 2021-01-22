Cops turn lifesavers for woman in Telangana who went into labour on train

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Timely intervention by Khammam Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel proved helpful in ensuring immediate medical attention to a pregnant woman who went into labour while travelling on a special train to Lucknow from Yeshwanthpur, on Thursday.

According to sources, the woman, Anitha Devi Mada, 33, hails from Kathmandu in Nepal, and went into labour after the train crossed Vijayawada station. Noticing this, her co-passengers immediately informed the officials concerned, who in turn alerted Khammam RPF circle inspector K Madhusudan. Soon after receiving the message, Madhusudan sent a team of RPF staff, on night duty, to the Khammam railway station and kept a 108-ambulance ready. Though the train was not supposed to halt at Khammam, the authorities made an unscheduled stop at the station at around 3am.

Immediately after the train entered the station, RPF head constable Pitamber and woman constable Shivani swung into action and, with the help of her co-passengers, shifted the woman to the 108-ambulance and from there to the district headquarters hospital, where she gave birth to a baby boy 10 minutes after reaching the hospital.

As the woman hails from another country, she was not provided a KCR Kit. Noticing this, CI Madhusudan spent money from his own pocket to arrange medical facilities for her delivery.According to sources, Anitha Devi Mada was travelling to her native place in Kathmandu, along with her son and daughter. Her husband, Bharat, works in Dubai.

District headquarters hospital resident medical officer Dr B Srinivasa Rao and other medical staffers appreciated the RPF personnel for their swift action which ensured the woman get adequate medical attention, as a result of which both Anitha Devi and her baby are safe.

RPF CI K Madhusudan said, “We are extremely happy that the cops could reach the station on time and save the woman in labour.”Speaking to the media, Anitha Devi thanked the RPF police for their service.

She has been shifted to a special room in the hospital and the RPF police have made arrangements to send the woman and her children to their native place on Monday.

