Meet Nithin, a Kerala psychologist making Covid less pain-demic for patients

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 pandemic brought out unexplainable human sufferings. It took a toll on the mental well being of people. Nithin AF, a psychologist hailing from Perinkadavila in Neyyatinkara, considers it a noble mission to bring hope to lives of people who have been affected by the pandemic. From the fear of death to severe depression resulting from the loss of dear ones, he has seen it all in 300 days while he worked as a psychologist in General Hospital, without a single day off from his duty.

Nithin joined the hospital on March 17 when they were looking for a volunteer to help Covid-19 patients. Initially, RT-PCR test was the only means of detecting the disease and the result would come two to three days later. Those who came for testing stayed in pay ward and the ones who tested positive were taken to medical college. “People were very anxious about the unknown threat and are concerned about infecting their family members. My job was to manage their anxiety using psychological techniques,” said Nithin.

His job became challenging after the General Hospital became a Covid hospital and the number of cases kept increasing everyday. He had to spent time with patients from 7.30 am till 5.30 pm by wearing protective gear (Personal Protective Equipment) without a break. Initially, bystanders were not allowed with patients. “Patients would ask me to speak to their family to allay their concerns. Since it was an evolving situation, I read upon the latest medical journals to instil confidence among patients and their families,” said Nithin. He relied on individual counselling, group therapy and relaxation therapy to help them de-stress.

Nithin is a civil service aspirant and has completed a post-graduation in Clinical Psychology. He added that there were several instances in the hospital that influenced his career choice. “There were people who thought they would die soon or society would ostracise them. There were parents who were distressed that they could not help their pregnant daughter,” said Nithin. He also had the challenge of consoling people who lost a family member to Covid and has gone out of the way to reunite a man with his estranged family.

Having seen people in their most vulnerable condition, Nithin, said he was happy doing his job. “I have helped people to relax and sleep peacefully in difficult situation. I am going through a lot of personal challenges without a salaried job. But I kept going so far because I could see a purpose in my job,” said the 32-year old. His father is a retired overseer in KSEB, his mother a housewife, and his younger brother is doing his final year MBBS at Kozhikode.