Paniya tribe in Kerala gets its first woman veterinarian

KOZHIKODE: Anjali Bhaskaran, a resident of Cheeyambam 73, Paniya Colony, is all set to become the first woman veterinary doctor in Paniya tribe. She belongs to 2015-20 batch of Bachelor of Veterinary Science in the College of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, and secured high scores in the course.

The 24-year-old, who is currently doing her internship in Government Veterinary Poly Clinic in Sulthan Bathery, said that her journey was not an easy one as she had to face hardships and discrimination at several levels of her life.

“I had faced discrimination at schools and even in many public places like hospitals. In schools, our community students were given the last bench to sit on. I also had issues with speaking fluent Malayalam and English. A lot of things changed when I got admission in veterinary college in Pookode. The teachers and friends supported me throughout my course. In second year when I got less marks, I even thought of discontinuing my studies. But they stood with me and supported me,” said Anjali.

The last semester student of Bachelor of Veterinary Science, Anjali joined the professional course with an aim that more students from her community should come forward in all fields of society. “Many of our tribe population still hesitate to consult a medical practitioner when they fall sick.

I want to change these misconceptions. We are closely associated with agriculture and wildlife. If livestock fall sick, it’s hard to find a veterinary doctor on time. Now, my colony members are happy that they have a veterinary doctor-to-be in their community. They often call me nowadays to treat their livestock for small issues,” she added.