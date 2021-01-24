STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Chennai engineer steps out to mop up biomedical waste mischief

With piles of pharmaceutical waste dumped in the open, Pughalventhan has made it his mission to shine the spotlight on such malpractices

Published: 24th January 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Social activist Pughalventhan V | Ashwin Prasath

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: You probably haven’t heard of a biomedical waste activist. Pughalventhan V hadn’t either. But by chance, the 30-year-old aeronautical engineer posted some photos on social media a few years ago, and as one thing led to another, he got serious about ensuring pharmaceutical waste being disposed properly. “Around 2017-18, when farmers faced a water crisis, I visited Thiruneermalai lake near Pallavaram to check for ways to restore the waterbody. It was then that I noticed a small pile of biomedical waste being dumped there,” Pughal recounts.

He casually took photos of the waste and posted them on social media. “I didn’t know how sensitive the issue was. But many people started commenting on the importance of reporting it and how to dispose the waste. Only then did I raise a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB),” Pughal says, and points out that the first time he was featured in the news for identifying biomedical waste was by Express.Since then, Pughal has been hugely involved in biomedical-waste activism, and continues to balance it with his work as an engineer. 

He lives in Kundrathur, a suburb in Chennai, and takes a special interest in finding out where biomedical waste is dumped in the city. “I have found biomedical waste along the Adyar River a couple of times. I have also noticed it alongside waterbodies in Kundrathur and Vandalur. Miscreants dispose it alongside busy service roads too,” he points out.

But Pughal doesn’t stop with identifying biomedical waste and reporting it to the authorities. He takes photos of bills and notes (bearing names of companies) that he finds in the piles of partly-burnt waste dumped near waterbodies and roads, and sends them with his complaint to the Pollution Control Board, besides sharing them with the media. The officials often act swiftly to clear the waste, but what’s worrying is that they don’t identify and catch the culprits, Pughal says. 

“I take so much effort to identify the dumping of biomedical waste but what hurts me is that the officials do not catch the culprits. They merely clean the place every time,” he points out. He further expresses concern that no investigation was conducted though he raised multiple complaints with the Chief Minister’s cell. “I even continue to file RTIs to seek information on what action was taken,” he adds. Pughal was also active in identifying the dumping of biomedical waste during the lockdown, and he flagged several locations.

His work brought to light the severity of open dumping of waste at a time when Covid was spreading rapidly in the city. He says he found medicines, gloves, syringes and PPE kits, among other things being improperly disposed carelessly. “Cows chew on garbage, and such waste dumped in the open poses a huge risk to animals and humans both directly and indirectly. The needles and medicines may hurt these animals, and the milk we consume from these cows could be contaminated,” he warns.

Pughal asserts that people ought to understand the importance of dumping biomedical waste in the open like this. “Sometimes when I show the newspaper reports to my parents, they ask why I do this when I have studied aeronautical engineering. So I sit down and explain things to them,” Pughal says. He adds that his activism will continue and society must take garbage-related issues seriously.

“Youngsters especially, need to learn about the different types of waste and how to segregate them properly. Better awareness on these subjects would make way for a cleaner society,” he concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
biomedical waste
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp