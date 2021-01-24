STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Chhattisgarh government's English medium schools' makeover is a breather for parents

52 schools with makeover such as science labs, smart classrooms, libraries have come up in various districts since last year and the plan is to raise the number to 100.

Published: 24th January 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers are giving online classes during the pandemic. (Photo | EPS)

Teachers are giving online classes during the pandemic. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

CHHATTISGARH: The Chhattisgarh government’s push for providing quality education in English language in government schools since last year has had young parents heave a sigh of relief.

The government-owned English medium schools cater to poor or underprivileged children who usually take English language as a preserve of the elite.

Fifty-two such schools with adequate makeover have come up in different districts since last year and have witnessed a huge flow of applications for admission. As many as 30,183 students were enrolled in these schools which have 1,650 sanctioned posts of qualified teachers.

“We are moving ahead to complete one of our dream projects to ensure greater access to quality education in uniquely conceptualised English medium government schools. Improving education should remain a critical area of investment and the students’ performance should be the indicator of success”, says Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The state is going to raise the number of such schools from the existing 52 to 100 from the next academic session across 28 districts of the state, he said.

In these schools, pupils are taught in English from the primary level. There are around 500 seats fixed for each school with primary to the higher secondary level.

Interestingly, most students in higher classes have lateral entries from private schools. Government officials too have got their children admitted in these English-medium schools.

The school infrastructure is being refurbished with a good ambience in and around the campus. The schools are being beautified and furniture changed for students and teachers.

Science labs are being adequately equipped with a stress on smart classrooms. Libraries will be stocked with inspirational literature for students and teachers. These schools will also have wellmaintained grounds with multi- sporting facilities. Principal Secretary (school education) Alok Shukla says the English language learning can be an influential emancipator.

“Those who cannot afford better education in English medium private schools are key beneficiaries. The schools should be able to identify problematic areas of learning and resolve them”, Shukla adds. Jitendra Shukla, Director in the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) says for a complete autonomy over the functioning of such schools, the responsibility is vested with the registered society formed in respective districts under the chairmanship of the collector.

“These societies are empowered to appoint wellqualified teachers”, he says. Since the state government has decided to have English-medium schools during the ongoing academic session, the only available option is to renovate the existing old school buildings. The location of such schools is based on certain norms; for instance, a school should be located in an urban setting and should cater to large slum areas, where schools face declining enrolment in spite of scope to accommodate enough students. Architects have been roped in to modernize the existing schools based on the local requirements.

The District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds are channelized by the respective district collectors to meet the expenses. “The English medium school concept has the potential to bring the best out of every student irrespective of their background,” says Alka Mishra, lecturer, Swami Atmanand English school in Korea. Aparna Dubey of Class 6 in Bilaspur praises her teachers who juggle queries, explain and give out assignments. “We are getting education, uniforms and textbooks free of cost.

Learning is interesting with trained tutors and online classes,” she says. The parents have shared feedback about their child’s progress. “The school addresses our worries and solves queries we raise,” says Gokul Prasad from Bhilai.

“I never thought my daughter could ever study in such an outstanding English medium school,” says another parent Ajay Pandey in Mahasamund district. Suman Kote, a headmistress in Bijapur district, said she was determined to provide quality education to children from economically weaker sections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh govt english medium schools
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp