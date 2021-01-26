STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bihar's 13-year-old 'karate girl' becomes SHO of police station for 24 hours

Trainee IPS Awadhesh Saroj, who is heading Ballia police station here as part of his deputation, introduced the budding martial artist at a function organised inside the premises.

Published: 26th January 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Like a seasoned SHO, Anjali put her forwarding note on the application drawing attention of the official concerned. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: Her dexterity with kicks and punches earned 13-year-old Anjali Kumari the opportunity to become the station house officer of a police station for a day.

Trainee IPS Awadhesh Saroj, who is heading Ballia police station here as part of his deputation, introduced the budding martial artist at a function organised inside the premises on the occasion of Republic Day.

"We all remember the Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Nayak' in which the protagonist becomes the chief minister for a day and changes the face of the state. Let us try something similar", remarked Saroj, who had invited Anjali Kumari to the function.

The trainee IPS seemed hugely impressed with the achievements of Anjali Kumari, a Class 9 student of Vivekanand Public School here, who has been learning karate for the past six years and has represented Bihar in a number of national competitions.

Her feats include a bronze medal at a competition held in Alwar, Rajasthan, last year and the gold at Hyderabad in 2019.

The girl draws her inspiration from her father Manoj, who is a local karate coach.

"Community policing is the future of the society. And by exposing the young to the workings of the police we will be taking an important step in that direction", said Saroj while handing over the charge to the girl.

Officials like Sub Divisional Officer Uttam Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bir Dhirendra and Block Development Officer Vikash Kumar, who were present on the occasion, clapped enthusiastically.

"Residents of the localities under the jurisdiction of the police station should, for the day, come to Anjali with their complaints. She would take a decision on these in her own way", said Saroj after which the girl was escorted inside the SHOs chamber where she took the seat, presenting a picture of confidence.

Within minutes came the first complainant.

Vikas Paswan, a resident of Bhagatpur locality, came up with an application requesting the help of the police in decongesting the road in front of the local high school which witnesses traffic jams on a regular basis.

Like a seasoned SHO, Anjali put her forwarding note on the application drawing attention of the official concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anjali Kumari Bihar Police Ballia police station Bihar 72nd Republic Day
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp