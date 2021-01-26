Scrap metal moulds into golden deer in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In yet another attempt at recycling waste, an edgy yet brilliant piece of creativity has come to life from metal scrap and how! A 12 feet golden deer statue made out of of metal scraps collected from across the district has become the cynosure of all eyes in Jajpur. Situated at the middle of the crossroads at Kianali road leading to the district headquarters town, the deer in action statue has been made by a group of artists and was opened for the public on Saturday.

The first of its kind in the region, the statue has been drawing visitors making the once inconspicuous Kianali Chhak teeming with people during the evening hours when the area around the statue gets illuminated. A brainchild of Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore as part of a beautification drive, the scraps were moulded creatively to lend an element of beauty in the town. “When I took charge and toured places, I found scraps thrown randomly here and there. So I thought of using scraps into an art which can cater to waste management problem and also be a part of beautification drive in the town,” said Rathore adding that the scraps are mostly sourced from rusting vehicle parts.

The district administration aims to create awareness about recycling waste materials through this drive. Local MLA Pranab Prakash Das along with the collector inaugurated the statue. “The golden deer statue at the gateway has given the city a new look. We are happy at the initiative,” said Manmath, a local resident.