Muslim woman performs age-old ritual at temple in Vemulawada

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Setting an example of communal harmony, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada permitted a Muslim woman named Apsar, who hails from Manthani, enter the temple premises and perform Kode Mokkulu (an age-old ox-tying ritual) for Lord Shiva on Tuesday.

Temple authorities said that this was the first time in the history of the temple that a Muslim woman was allowed to perform Kode Mokkulu. It may be mentioned that unlike other Hindu temples, the Vemulawada temple houses a dargah on its premises.

Devotees usually visit the dargah after having a darshan of Lord Shiva and Goddess Raja Rajeshwari. In the past, Mamada ZPTC member Mohd Rafi and his family had also performed Kode Mokkulu at the temple.