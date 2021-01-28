2021 Padma Awards: Odisha's octogenarian doctor Dr Krishna Mohan Pathi is healing the poor for free

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Wearing a smile on his face, octogenarian Dr Krishna Mohan Pathi goes about giving free treatment to poor patients on a daily basis in a village of Ganjam district. For him, age is just a number as the 82-year-old doctor refuses to give up on helping the needy, a trait which has earned him the Padma Shri award this year.

Born on August 1, 1939 in Sukunda village near Berhampur, Dr Pathi is a noted orthopaedic surgeon who is known for his landmark work in tribal districts of the State. He completed his MBBS from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and MS from England.

He went to England in 1972 as a Common Wealth Medical Fellow and worked at Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, Liverpool and Birmingham at the age of 32 years. Dr Pathi worked in Oxford University for three years. He travelled extensively, to at least 22 countries, and imparted education.

Leaving an affluent life abroad, Dr Pathi returned back to Odisha and served in VIMSAR, Burla and MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Post-retirement, he came back to Sukunda and decided to dedicate himself to serve the poor. The retired professor has been conducting bone marrow test of the underprivileged including tribals free for more than three decades.

Dr Pathi said, “The Padma Shri award is special for me. I am very happy to get the prestigious award this year.” He exhorted the youths to do every work sincerely with dedication to achieve the best result. Dr Pathi will receive the Padma Shri for his service to society in the field of education.