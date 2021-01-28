STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alumni install air filter tower in Hubballi 

AA Mirji, Chairman of Hale Vidyarthigal Sangh said the air filter was made by the students of Jain College of Engineering and Technology for their college project. 

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Alumni of a highschool donated an air filter to Old Hubballi police which sucks polluted air and releases zero bacterial pure air after multiple filters. The air filter tower installed at Old Hubballi Police Station premises in Indi Pump circle.

The alumni of Sadguru Shri Siddharoodha High School with the technical support of Jain College of Engineering and Technology in the city come up with the air filter tower which is first of its kind in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities.

Interestingly, the tower has been made by using old and scrap materials like barrels, iron rod and the engineering students installed six filters to purify the air in multiple stages, two fans to suck polluted air, a

Air Filter Tower installed at Old Hubballi police station premises in Hubballi.

bacterial filter, motor to supply power to the fans and timer to switch on and off the machine automatically.

AA Mirji, Chairman of Hale Vidyarthigal Sangh said the air filter was made by the students of Jain College of Engineering and Technology for their college project. Recently they approached the Sangh and we supported them to come up with an air filter tower that helps to reduce the pollution level in the air.

“To manufacture a tower with new equipment, it may cost around Rs 80,000. But we did it in less than 30,000. It required power supply and needs to be serviced once in a month. We set a timer and it automatically starts functioning during peak hours morning 9 am to 1.30 pm and evening 5.30 pm to 10 pm every day. If the civic body and organisations extend their hands to support us, we will come up with more number of towers to install in busy roads,” he pointed.

