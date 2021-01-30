STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

CUK researchers on cusp of making helmet that can predict epileptic seizures

A seizure while driving, swimming, or operating machinery could be dangerous to the patient and those with them.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

PhD scholar O K Fasil (sitting) with his guide and associate professor Dr Rajesh R and team member and assistant professor Dr Thasleema TM

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: Computer science researchers in the Central University of Kerala, Periya, (CUK) have designed a helmet that can predict epileptic seizures three to 10 minutes before the attack, said Dr Rajesh R, associate professor and head of the department. “We have got the patent for the design of the helmet,” he said.The research is part of scholar O K Fasil’s PhD work.

He said he and his team, which includes assistant professor Dr Thasleema T M, have developed an efficient algorithm to epileptic signals from the brain. He said a part of the research was published in ‘Neuroscience Letters’, a biweekly scientific journal for short articles on all aspects of neuroscience.

A seizure while driving, swimming, or operating machinery could be dangerous to the patient and those with them. “But our helmet is wired to predict an attack at least 10 minutes before the seizure,” said Dr Rajesh, guide of Fasil. However, the prediction at 10 minutes could be less accurate, he said.

“The best prediction comes three minutes before the seizure as the signals will be more intense,” he said. As of now,anelectroencephalogram (EEG) machine, which detects electrical activity in the brain, is not portable and patients will have to go to a hospital for testing. Small metal discs or electrodes are attached to the scalp to read the signals.

Dr Rajesh said he thought of making a seizure-predicting gadget in 2016 when he saw a man having an attack at Patna railway station. He was then teaching at the Central University of South Bihar. “The man was travelling alone and no one knew what to do,” he said.

When he got a job at the CUK the same year, he started the research on it. His team at the CUK is trying to embed all the sensors used in an EEG machine in a lightweight helmet. The signals picked up by the helmet would be sent to a hand-held device or mobile phone, said Dr Rajesh. “We have got the design and the algorithm. Now we will have to bring out the product,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central University of Kerala epileptic seizures helmet
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp