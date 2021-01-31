STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Hyderabad policewoman believes in giving back despite own tribulations

Ashamma, who lost her father when she was five, completed her education with support from donors of a foundation.

Ashamma donates school bags to students of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  K Ashamma, a newly recruited woman constable deputed to the Narsingi police station of the Cyberabad Commissionerate, has shown the need to give back to society despite all her financial troubles.

Using her first salary, she bought school bags for the students of the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust. However, this is not just another act of kindness; there’s a heart-wrenching story behind it.

Ashamma, who lost her father when she was five, completed her education with support from donors of a foundation. “If not for their help, I would not have been able to complete my education and be where I am today. This is a small way of giving back what I have received,” she told TNIE. From Tandur in Vikarabad district, Ashamma is the only child to her parents. She lost her father K Ramulu, after which her mother K Baswamma brought her up all by herself.

Working as a farm labourer and selling vegetables, she not only fed the family but also tried her best to send Ashamma to school. However, due to financial problems Ashamma had to take a break from school while she was in Class V. “CARE, an NGO, got to know about this and started to support me with `600 every month. With that I started going to school again,” she recalled. Ashamma, who completed DEd, attempted DSc for the government teacher’s entrance test but missed by just one mark. Later, when the notification for police recruitment was released, she applied for it, cleared the entrance and other tests, and joined the police department as a constable.

While dealing with missing children and POCSO cases at the Narsingi police station, she got to know about the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust. When she received her first salary in January, she bought bags for the students of Class IX, SSC and Intermediate, who are sheltered at the trust. “I had aimed to become a teacher but I enjoy my job now as it gives me the opportunity to reach out to several people, especially to those who are suffering,” she said.

Giving back to society

