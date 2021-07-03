Mysuru petrol station gives ‘expensive’ gift to Covid warriors

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time skyrocketing fuel prices are burning a hole in everyone’s pocket, a Mysuru-based fuel station has come up with a novel initiative and given Covid Warriors and other frontline workers a rather ‘expensive’ gift. N Sundaram and Sons petrol bunk near Bogadi Circle in the city has provided five litres of petrol to over 50 medical and non-medical volunteers who are serving the pandemic-hit.

Seeing the plight of the volunteers and Covid Warriors spending money from their own pockets to reach various destinations to serve Covid patients, Kumar K S, the proprietor of the fuel station, came up with the initiative and has been providing five litres of petrol to each volunteer over the last few days. More than 50 volunteers have benefited so far.

Kumar, an industrialist, and several like-minded people have launched various relief works, including distribution of food kits, to the needy during the pandemic.“At a meeting, we were discussing the tireless and selfless work of Covid volunteers. Kumar then decided to offer free petrol worth Rs 20,000 to volunteers and handed over coupons to me. He asked me to pass them on to those working on the ground,” said Suresh Kumar, a part of the group.

Apart from those working with Covid Mitra and vaccination centres, volunteers delivering essentials to the needy and those toiling at cremation grounds have benefited from this philanthropic gesture.

Yashas, a volunteer, said, “It is good that our work is getting recognised. People are coming up with novel ideas to do their bit and motivating others to join and contribute to society.”