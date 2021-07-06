STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 18 crore raised via crowdfunding: To save 18-month-old child, kindness in Kerala touches zenith

Mohammed, son of PK Rafeeq and Mariyumma, requires a dose of Zolgensma, which is considered as one of the most expensive drug in the world.

Published: 06th July 2021 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KANNUR: In a display of human kindness for a cause of serious concern, Rs 18 crore was raised in Kerala through crowdfunding in seven days for an 18-month-old child suffering from a rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy.

The treatment committee on Monday informed the public that over Rs 18 crore reached the bank accounts opened for the donations and asked the people not to deposit anymore.

"We have received more than Rs 18 crore in the bank account. The people came together and raised this amount for our little boy," Mattul panchayat president Farisha told reporters.

The treatment committee, headed by MLA M Vijin, had a week ago appealed to the public to crowdfund for the treatment of Mohammed.

The campaign was taken over by social media resulting in raising the amount within seven days from across the world.

Incidentally, 15-year-old Afra, the elder sister of Mohammed, was also affected with the same disease and is in wheelchair.

The medicine will have to be procured from abroad and the treatment committee has petitioned the state government to initiate the process for procurement.

Medical experts suggest that the child will have to be administered the dose of the medicine before he reaches the age of two.

