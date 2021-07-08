STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Hyderabad teen makes organic sanitary napkins, promotes menstrual hygiene among rural women

Sohan Pappu decided to manufacture organic menstrual products when he realised that plastic and bleaching powder are used to make sanitary napkins.

Published: 08th July 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sohan Pappu makes menstrual products from banana pulp and bamboo. (Representational image)

Sohan Pappu makes menstrual products from banana pulp and bamboo. (Representational image)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 18-year-old Sohan Pappu is on a mission to promote menstrual hygiene among women in rural areas by manufacturing organic sanitary napkins. Sohan, the chairman of Our Youth Social Community, has conducted many campaigns in the city to bring awareness about organic sanitary napkins. The teenager, who is pursuing BBA, started a campaign called Project Suraksha.

“Data shows that 88 percent of Indian rural women do not have access to sanitary napkins. We started with distributing sanitary napkins available in the market free among the women. We received excellent response, but I was not happy after I came to know that harmful chemicals are used to make these napkins.”

His research made him realise that plastic and bleaching powder are used to make sanitary napkins, and that’s why he decided to manufacture organic ones.

“There are many products in the market which claim to be organic, but they are not. I made a product from banana pulp and bamboo, and received good response from the women. I am going to make them in bulk once I procure the right machines,” the entrepreneur added.

When asked why he started the initiative, Sohan said: “Many girls drop out of school because they do not have access to good-quality sanitary napkins. The chemicals can cause UTI.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Menstrual products Organic pads tampons Our Youth Social Community Project Suraksha Sohan Pappu Hyderabad organic pads
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp