50 villages in Odisha's Jeypore untouched by Covid-19

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Rural areas have borne the maximum brunt of the second Covid wave but surprisingly 50 of the total 107 revenue villages under Jeypore block have reported zero infections so far.

This enviable record is attributed to the efforts of ASHA and anganwadi workers who have been working relentlessly to spread awareness about the deadly virus. These community workers are involved in conducting door-to-door surveys in the villages on a regular basis to assess the health of villagers. Around 300 such workers have been engaged in Covid duty in the block.

Medical officer of Ravanaguda community health centre A Chaitanya said, “Regular campaigns by these grassroots workers and follow-ups on Covid patients has helped keep the infection at bay.” Around 794 persons have tested positive for the virus in the Jeypore block so far of which 764 have recovered.

The rest are active cases. Three Covid deaths have been reported in the block. Block development officer of Jeypore SK Patnaik lauded the efforts of the frontline warriors in keeping the villages safe from Covid-19.

Two arrested for theft

Gunupur police in Rayagada district arrested two persons on Thursday in connection with a theft case that took place in Bharasing village recently. The accused are Bidhubhusan Lima and Yogeswar Lima. Police seized Rs 1.12 lakh cash and gold jewellery from their possession. Gunupur SDPO Ajay Barik said the miscreants had broken into a man’s house on July 3 and looted Rs 7.12 lakh cash besides gold and silver jewellery. The duo has been forwarded to court and others involved will be nabbed soon, he added.