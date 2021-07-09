Good Samaritan cop spends Rs 3 lakh from own pocket to fix pothole-filled road in Mysuru

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Upset over the plight of commuters struggling to manoeuvre a pothole-filled road, an assistant sub-inspector of police from Mysuru has spent Rs 3 lakh from his pocket to fix it.

Meet S Doreswamy of HD Kote police station who also lent a helping hand to the labourers he hired to complete the work.

With the authorities turning a blind eye, the five-km road between Madapura and K Belattur, which connects the Chikkadevamma temple in HD Kote taluk, had turned into a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians.

When repeated requests and memorandums to officials and elected representatives failed to evoke any response, locals approached Doreswamy, who is known as a people-friendly cop. He along with his wife Chandrika of Rakshana Seva Trust swung into action and contributed money to purchase all the required material.

On Tuesday, armed with a shovel, Doreswamy along with workers, filled the potholes. The work will be completed in two-three days.

“There have been several accidents, injuring some people. People from over 30 villages use this road on a daily basis. Some ambulance drivers had brought this issue to my notice which prompted me to contribute to the cause,” said Doreswamy.

Earlier, he had helped in getting another pothole-laden road in the taluk fixed. Doreswamy has also adopted two minor girls who had lost their parents.