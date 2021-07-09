STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Good Samaritan cop spends Rs 3 lakh from own pocket to fix pothole-filled road in Mysuru

The five-km road between Madapura and K Belattur, which connects the Chikkadevamma temple in HD Kote taluk, had turned into a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians.

Published: 09th July 2021 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Assistant sub-inspector S Doreswamy helps fill the pockmarked road in in HD Kote taluk. (Photo | Express)

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: Upset over the plight of commuters struggling to manoeuvre a pothole-filled road,  an assistant sub-inspector of police from Mysuru has spent Rs 3 lakh from his pocket to fix it.

Meet S Doreswamy of HD Kote police station who also lent a helping hand to the labourers he hired to complete the work.

With the authorities turning a blind eye, the five-km road between Madapura and K Belattur, which connects the Chikkadevamma temple in HD Kote taluk, had turned into a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians.

When repeated requests and memorandums to officials and elected representatives failed to evoke any response, locals approached Doreswamy, who is known as a people-friendly cop. He along with his wife Chandrika of Rakshana Seva Trust swung into action and contributed money to purchase all the required material.

On Tuesday, armed with a shovel, Doreswamy along with workers, filled the potholes. The work will be completed in two-three days.

“There have been several accidents, injuring some people. People from over 30 villages use this road on a daily basis. Some ambulance drivers had brought this issue to my notice which prompted me to contribute to the cause,” said Doreswamy.

Earlier, he had helped in getting another pothole-laden road in the taluk fixed. Doreswamy has also adopted two minor girls who had lost their parents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kote taluk Good Samaritan cop Mysuru pothole filled road
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp