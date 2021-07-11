Coimbatore girl wins big in global competition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu has bagged the second prize in the ‘Sustainable Stories Video Competition’ organised by the United Nations University. The video project, made by Shriya Shruti Misra, in which she explains her view on sustainability, will be displayed at the Museums Night Dresden 2021. Misra is the daughter of Santosh Misra, Commissioner of Transport and State Transport Authority, and is an eighth standard student at Chinmaya International Residential School in Coimbatore.

In a bid to explore Resource Nexus and sustainability in images, the UNU-Flores and Technische Sammlungen Dresden invited both amateurs and professionals to submit photographs and videos in conjunction with the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development 2021.

While over 400 entries from across 40 countries were received, Misra, the youngest contestant of the lot, won the second prize. Her award was announced during the ‘Long Night of Science Dresden’ on Friday.

In her project, Misra says non-sustainable usage of resources is the biggest challenge humans are facing currently. She speaks about the relationship between carbon emissions, deforestation, water scarcity and extreme climatic events, too, in the video.