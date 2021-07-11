STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Mumbai’s Mother Teresa: This policewoman adopted tribal kids, saved lives amid COVID crisis

In addition to a compassionate asset to the police force, she is also a volleyball player and an athlete. Her passion to serve the needy has earned her allaround admiration.

Published: 11th July 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Recognising Rahena Sheikh Bagwan’s role in helping those in need, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale recently honoured her. (Photo | Express)

Recognising Rahena Sheikh Bagwan’s role in helping those in need, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale recently honoured her. (Photo | Express)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MAHARASHTRA: For many, policewoman Rahena Sheikh Bagwan is known as “Mother Teresa” — she has adopted 50 tribal students in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. She has also been in the forefront to help the needy and poor whenever they have been in trouble during the Covid-19 pandemic. Recognising her role in helping those in dire need, police commissioner Hemant Nagrale has honoured her. The social worker had joined the police force as a constable in the year 2000.

In addition to a compassionate asset to the police force, she is also a volleyball player and an athlete. Her passion to serve the needy has earned her allaround admiration. “We were about to celebrate our daughter’s birthday last year. Then I learnt about Dnyani Vidyalaya in Raigad’s Waje Taluka. I spoke to the principal and he invited us. The kids mostly come from poor backgrounds. Some of them didn’t even have footwear. We used up the money saved for my daughter’s birthday and Eid shopping to help them,” says Rahena. “I told my kids that this Eid we would not do any shopping to buy new clothes or invite guests.

My family supported the decision immediately,” says Rahena. Due to travel restrictions, she could not go to the Raigad school. “I called up the principal and expressed my wish to help his school students. He said instead of sending money, we should make an in-person visit to the school,” she recalls. “On the scheduled day, we went to Raigad to visit the school. I was pleasantly surprised to see the discipline among the students.

They wore masks and followed all Covid-appropriate behaviour while warmly welcoming us,” says Rahena. We spent the entire day with them and then decided to adopt 50 students from the school. “It gives me an immense pleasure and satisfaction that I can help someone. I want to see each one of them as successful citizens. Education is the key to change,” she says. Her service beyond the official duty doesn’t end here. When the pandemic wreaked havoc on Mumbai, Rahena helped her colleagues to get the plasma or blood. “I am happy that I saved several lives by helping people in getting Remdesivir, hospital beds, or oxygen cylinders,” says Rahena, who stays in a small house and chose the small kitchen to attend the calls at night and resolve the issues.”

Rahena always believes that one should match the high ideals with action. “Serving the needy is something more than just preaching. We have to do it in reality,” she says, thanking her husband for his support. “One day, I got a call asking for the ‘A+’ blood group for a cancer patient. Seeing my anxiety, my husband drove me to the hospital where the patient was waiting. My husband volunteered to donate his blood. I am very fortunate that I have got a very supportive family. Their encouragement has propelled me to earn appreciation from my seniors in the police department,” adds Rahena. The policewoman appeals to people to help every needy and poor person in whatever manner – by food, shelter, education, or medication. “We cannot see people going to bed without food and children without education in the 21st century. We should help without any expectation,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Mother Teresa COVID 19
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp