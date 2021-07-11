STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Telangana government employee is helping poor and underprivileged from childhood

Despite being a government employee, who already has too much on her plate, Taslima Mohammed frequently goes beyond the call of duty to help the unprivileged and also to reunite missing persons.

Published: 11th July 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Taslima Mohammed distributes food to needy kids

Taslima Mohammed distributes food to needy kids. (Photo| EPS)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though we always say "be the change you want to see in the world", people seldom live by this principle. It’s easier said than done, no doubt. However, by taking it one step at a time, we can actually bring changes in the lives of others.

Taslima Mohammed, the Sub-Registrar of Mulugu district, has been proving the same for the past couple of years. Despite being a senior government employee, who already has too much on her plate, Taslima Mohammed frequently goes beyond the call of duty to help the unprivileged and also to reunite missing persons, especially those with mental health issues, with their families.

A gazetted officer in Group II of the District Registration and Stamps Department , Taslima always strives for the upliftment of the poor and is famous for her charitable and humanitarian services in the district.

So far, Taslima has reunited about 21 persons found in debilitated conditions at various public places such as bus stations, road sides, footpaths and even on the streets, with their respective families. In one such instance, she rescued a boy, who went missing from Vemulawada, and handed him over to his parents who thought he had died.

Inspired by her father who was a Communist, Taslima began helping the poor and needy from her childhood itself. The 36-year-old government employee was born in Ramachandrapuram in Mulugu, completed her postgraduation in organic chemistry and became a gazetted officer in 2010. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Taslima narrated one of her many experiences.

"It happened last year. I was on my way to office when I noticed an old man near Mulugu town. When I spoke to him, he provided me the details of his family members. With the help of police, we took him to his native village in West Godavari district," she recollected.

She also mentioned that several families assume if one of their relatives go missing, they could have either died or can never be traced. "It gives immense happiness not only to the hapless families but also to me, after reuniting such persons with their dear ones. I can’t turn a blind eye to those who are in dire need of assistance," the superwoman says.

Weekend farmer

Apart from her benevolent work for the needy, Taslima has also been a weekend farmer for quite some time now. Started as an effort to understand the hardships being faced by ryots, she is now very keen on entering the fields.

On weekends, she can be spotted in one of the nearby fields where she will be working as a farm labourer. However, after receiving the daily wage of Rs 250, she distributes the amount among other labourers after adding some more from her own pocket.

"It's not for money that I work in the fields. It’s for my own satisfaction. The happiness I receive from working on farm lands is much more than the joy of working in the office. I also bring kids of other labourers to the fields to let them realise the hard work being done by their parents. My mother, husband and children have always been supportive of my principles and works," she says.

This apart, while many labourers were suffering during the lockdown, she distributed groceries among the needy people and also fed several poor persons. She also provided financial aid to scores of helpless families to pay school fees of their children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taslima Mohammed Mulugu district Telangana government officer
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp