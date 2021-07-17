Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A Ghaziabad-based engineering college has agreed to provide free education in all four engineering streams for the next four years to students who have either lost one or both parents or earning members of their families due to Covid.

The announcement was made by the college management committee on Friday. RD Engineering College was requested for help by the Private Schools and Children Welfare Association. National president of the association, Shamael Ahmad, said the noble gesture will save the future of 50 students who have lost their parents or earning members in the pandemic.

Sanjeev Sharma, Director, RD Engineering College & Technical Campus, said the chairman of the college, Rakesh Sharma, has accepted the association’s request. The college will not charge hostel fees and provide free books.

“The students will have to make arrangements for their own food and university exam fees.” Sharma said the association has recommended a 50 per cent scholarship and free hostel accommodation for needy children. Ahmad said the association would request Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to provide information about such aspiring engineering students.