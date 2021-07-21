Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Abandoned by her parents, two-year-old Pakhi Kumari was brought up at the Specialised Adoption Institute in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

She was adopted by a childless couple from West Bengal, Reena and Sudipta Pal, on June 10. A couple of days ago, a childless couple from the US reached Madhubani and adopted a 2-year-old abandoned girl, Kavya, in the presence of the district magistrate.

These adoptions show a trend: more and more childless couples prefer a girl child from the state’s various Specialized Adoption Agencies (SSAs), run by the Social Welfare Department or NGOs.

The adoption of male children, abandoned by their biological parents in Bihar, has also increased in recent years. Recently, a couple arrived from Italy and adopted a male child from Muzaffarpur-based SAA.

In Saharsa, at least 51 kids — both male and female — were facilitated for in-country and overseas adoptions. Director of Social Welfare Department Raj said there has been a rise in demand for girl children for adoption because of a change in the people’s mindset.

“Counseling has also made an impact. Prospective parents are registering with choices for kids for adoption on the CERA portal and coming ahead for adopting from Bihar’s various adoption centres,” said Raj Kumar.

According to social welfare department figures, 210 abandoned children, including 148 females, were adopted in 2018-19 of which 171 were adopted by the in-country and 39 by overseas couples from Bihar.

In 2019-20, out of 120 kids adopted, 82 were female.