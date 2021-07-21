STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

A couple of days ago, a childless couple from the US reached Madhubani and adopted a 2-year-old abandoned girl, Kavya, in the presence of the district magistrate.

Published: 21st July 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

adoption

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Abandoned by her parents, two-year-old Pakhi Kumari was brought up at the Specialised Adoption Institute in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

She was adopted by a childless couple from West Bengal, Reena and Sudipta Pal, on June 10. A couple of days ago, a childless couple from the US reached Madhubani and adopted a 2-year-old abandoned girl, Kavya, in the presence of the district magistrate.

These adoptions show a trend: more and more childless couples prefer a girl child from the state’s various Specialized Adoption Agencies (SSAs), run by the Social Welfare Department or NGOs.

The adoption of male children, abandoned by their biological parents in Bihar, has also increased in recent years. Recently, a couple arrived from Italy and adopted a male child from Muzaffarpur-based SAA.

In Saharsa, at least 51 kids — both male and female — were facilitated for in-country and overseas adoptions. Director of Social Welfare Department Raj said there has been a rise in demand for girl children for adoption because of a change in the people’s mindset.

“Counseling has also made an impact. Prospective parents are registering with choices for kids for adoption on the CERA portal and coming ahead for adopting from Bihar’s various adoption centres,” said Raj Kumar.

According to social welfare department figures, 210 abandoned children, including 148 females, were adopted in 2018-19 of which 171 were adopted by the in-country and 39 by overseas couples from Bihar.

In 2019-20, out of 120 kids adopted, 82 were female. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
adoption Specialised Adoption Institute Specialized Adoption Agencies
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp