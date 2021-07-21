STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

For first time since 2019, Pakistan Rangers & BSF exchange sweets on Eid-ul-Adha

The Pakistani side had unilaterally stopped the exchange after the Narendra Modi government on August 5, 2019, abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Published: 21st July 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian & Pakistani Army exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at the Line of Control at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets at various points along the border on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the first time since Pakistani side shunned the custom in 2019.

The Pakistani side had unilaterally stopped the exchange after the Narendra Modi government on August 5, 2019, abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A BSF spokesperson here said that "exchange of sweets took place between BSF and Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Eid at JCP (joint check post) Attari" in Punjab's Amritsar district, which lies across the Wagah border front of Pakistan.

A similar exchange of sweets took place between the two forces along the Rajasthan front too, officials said.

This was the first time that sweets were exchanged between the two forces after the abrogation of Article 370 as the Pakistani side refused to continue with the custom, they said, adding after the developments of August 2019, the offer of exchanging sweets was made by the BSF but the Pakistani side did not reciprocate.

The BSF spokesperson, however, said this custom was suspended last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The BSF guards the about 2,290 km India-Pakistan International Border (IB) that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan up to Gujarat on India's western flank.

Exchange of sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha also took place along the border in Jammu.

"This is the first exchange of sweets between the two border guarding forces (BSF and Pakistan Rangers) after the Pulwama incident (in 2019).

There was no cross-border shelling for long and farmers on both sides of the border have been able to carry out their farming activities peacefully," the Jammu frontier of the BSF said in a statement.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed when their bus in a long convoy of over 70 vehicles plying from Jammu to Srinagar was bombed on February 14, 2019, by a Jais-e-Mohammed suicide bomber.

Soon after, India carried out an aerial strike on a terrorist training camp of the terror group in Pakistan's Balakot.

Exchange of sweets is also undertaken by the two sides during festivals like Diwali and Eid, Republic Day, Independence Day, BSF Raising Day on December 1 and Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14.

India and Pakistan had on February 25 this year released a joint statement announcing a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, following talks between their Directors General of Military Operations.

The two countries had earlier signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003 but it was repeatedly violated leading to deaths and injuries to civilians and troops on either side.

Meanwhile, a similar exchange of sweets continued as usual between the BSF and their Bangladesh counterpart BGB at multiple locations along the 4,096-km long IB on the eastern flank of the country.

"Both the border guarding forces share cordial and congenial relations.

The exchange of sweets comes as a goodwill gesture and reflects true comradeship.

It also helps in building and strengthening cordial relations," the BSF south Bengal frontier headquartered in Kolkata said in a statement.

It "has been a long-running tradition between the two forces to exchange sweets on the festive occasions", the BSF said.

The south Bengal frontier of the BSF guards about 903 km of the India-Bangladesh border along with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Rangers BSF Indo-Pak relations Pakistan Indian borders
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp