Teachers in Kerala join hands to light up student’s house, literally

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: They say a good teacher lights the way for students, and it would seem the teachers at the UP School, Keezhal near Vadakara, live by this phrase — quite literally this time. According to K Sreejan, one of these teachers, they were startled to find that one of their primary class students did not have a power connection at her house, which was still under construction, with its wiring yet to be completed.



"This was last month. We were visiting our students’ house to see if everyone will be able to access our online classes,” he said.

Soon enough, Sreejan — who had completed a wiring course before donning the role of a teacher -- took it upon himself to complete the house’s wiring. Other teachers — P Rameshan, Arjun P S, Fahad K, Jijeesh R, and Faisal M — too lent a helping hand by piercing the walls and completing other pending works for the family. A month later, lo and behold, the house is ‘lit up’.

Teachers of Keezhal UP school engage in wiring work at the house of student.

“The wiring was completed in just a day and a half. However, the earthing work was a bit difficult due to the rocky terrain on which the house has been built. So, we approached the KSEB officer concerned. The issue was resolved after two additional electrical earthings were laid,” added Sreejan. The school management even bought the electrical equipment for the wiring.

After a wait of around 20 days, the power supply to the house was finally activated on Monday. “The smile on our little student’s face after seeing the bulb light up was incredible,” beamed Sreejan. Later, the DYFI local committee bought a mobile phone for the student.

“The parents-teachers association, our staff, the alumni and the school management have joined hands to buy these kids smartphones,” said Jayanthi K S, the school headmistress.