STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Teachers in Kerala join hands to light up student’s house, literally

They  say a good teacher lights the way for students, and it would seem the teachers at the UP School, Keezhal near Vadakara, live by this phrase — quite literally this time.

Published: 21st July 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

The student of Keezhal UP school engaged in her studies.

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: They say a good teacher lights the way for students, and it would seem the teachers at the UP School, Keezhal near Vadakara, live by this phrase — quite literally this time. According to K Sreejan, one of these teachers, they were startled to find that one of their primary class students did not have a power connection at her house, which was still under construction, with its wiring yet to be completed.

"This was last month. We were visiting our students’ house to see if everyone will be able to access our online classes,” he said. 

Soon enough, Sreejan — who had completed a wiring course before donning the role of a teacher -- took it upon himself to complete the house’s wiring. Other teachers — P Rameshan, Arjun P S, Fahad K, Jijeesh R, and Faisal M — too lent a helping hand by piercing the walls and completing other pending works for the family. A month later, lo and behold, the house is ‘lit up’. 

Teachers of Keezhal UP school engage in wiring work at the house of student.

“The wiring was completed in just a day and a half. However, the earthing work was a bit difficult due to the rocky terrain on which the house has been built. So, we approached the KSEB officer concerned. The issue was resolved after two additional electrical earthings were laid,” added Sreejan. The school management even bought the electrical equipment for the wiring.

After a wait of around 20 days, the power supply to the house was finally activated on Monday. “The smile on our little student’s face after seeing the bulb light up was incredible,” beamed Sreejan. Later, the DYFI local committee bought a mobile phone for the student.

“The parents-teachers association, our staff, the alumni and the school management have joined hands to buy these kids smartphones,” said Jayanthi K S, the school headmistress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
teachers Kerala
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp