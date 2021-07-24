STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Doctors at Delhi hospital successfully operate on woman with two uteruses 

ACUM, which translates to accessory and cavitated uterine masses, in lay terms means a baby uterus inside the normal uterus.

Published: 24th July 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Representational Imgae

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Doctors at a private facility recently operated on a 30-year-old woman with two uteruses, a rare condition which caused her acute pain, especially during a menstrual cycle.

This condition is so rare that till February this year, only 60 such cases were reported worldwide, Dr Amit Javed, director, general and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, said, adding that the case study has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Minimal Access surgeries.

"There is not much awareness about this problem. The pain due to this condition worsens during menstruation. Menstrual pain is considered a normal phenomenon. Ladies usually ignore it and also consider the pain as a sign of them having stones," the doctor said.

Talking about the woman, he said the patient had been having severe pain in the lower abdomen for the last one year and it would get worse during the time of her menstrual cycle.

Doctors would advise her painkillers and she used to get transient relief.

"However, a doctor ordered an ultrasound which showed that she could have gallbladder stones and also showed a small fibroid in the uterus.

She was then referred to us for gallbladder removal surgery," Dr Javed said.

"But gallbladder stones usually lead to pain in the right side of the upper abdomen. So we ordered an MRI which suggested that she had ACUM," he said.

ACUM, which translates to accessory and cavitated uterine masses, in lay terms means a baby uterus inside the normal uterus. There is a hollow mass inside the uterus which has blood and degraded blood (blood from the menstrual cycle).

"We had to remove the hollow mass and use an open technique. The surgery was carried out laparoscopically. We had to be quite careful while doing the surgery so as not to affect her tubes," Dr Javed said.

Dr Nivedita Kaul, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the hospital was also involved in the case.

The doctor said the patient has recovered well and has no pain till now.

"She was trying to conceive earlier but could not because of this issue," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
uteruses uteruses surgery gallbladder stones ACUM Menstruation
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp