STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Labourer-turned-YouTuber from Odisha gets special mention in PM's Mann Ki Baat

Isak Munda's efforts are very off-beat, especially because his content is reaching a large number of people living in cities, who are unaware about such lifestyle.

Published: 25th July 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Isak Munda

YouTuber Iask Munda received Rs 37000 for his first video (Photo | Express)

By Mayank Bhushan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The labourer-turned -YouTuber Isak Munda from Babupali village under Jujumura block in Sambalpur district, has shot to fame after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded him in his Mann-ki-Baat radio programme on Sunday for making productive use of technology to transform his life.

The 35-year-old internet sensation had uploaded his first video featuring him having Pakhala (water rice), the famous local dish of Odisha, in last March. Thereafter he became popular among the youtube viewers for his
videos related to tribal cuisine and lifestyle.

Praising Munda, the prime minister said, “Isak Munda ji hails from a village in Sambalpur district of Odisha. Isak ji once used to work as a daily wager but now he has become an internet sensation."

Through his YouTube channel, the PM said, Munda is now earning a lot of money. He shows  local cuisine, traditional methods of cooking besides his village lifestyle, family and food habits, he said.

The youngster's efforts are very off-beat, especially because his content is reaching a large number of people living in cities, who are unaware about such lifestyle. By balancing culture and cuisine equally, Isak Munda ji is today celebrating as well as inspiring us, Modi said in his monthly radio programme.

Munda decided to post videos after watching similar content when he did not find any work to maintain his family during the pandemic. He had to borrow around Rs 3000 to buy a smartphone for recording videos.

His first video went viral after it was viewed by nearly five lakh people on YouTube. Three months after posting his first video, he received Rs 37,000 in his bank account. Thereafter, he has ben regularly posting content on his culture, tribal community, lifestyle among other subjects.

He is running his channel by the name ‘Isak Munda Eating’, which has 7.77 lakh subscribers at present. He has posted 273 videos so far.

Expressing his joy, Munda said, when he started his journey he had never expected to reach so far. "I am happy to be known by so many people today and feel blessed to be recognized by the Prime Minister. YouTube has changed my life and has made me financially sound. I have been able to give my family a better lifestyle,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Isak Munda YouTube Mann ki baat Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp