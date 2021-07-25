Telangana's historic Ramappa Temple receives UNESCO World Heritage site status

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The historic Ramappa Temple in Telangana's Mulugu district is now a UNESCO world heritage site.

"Today, because of a historic decision taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee, Ramappa temple now belongs to the whole world, to the entire humanity. I congratulate the people of Palampet," India's representative at the session said, expressing excitement over the inclusion of the 12th-century Kakatiyan architectural marvel among the list of World Heritage sites.

MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao also took to his Twitter handle to share the good news.

"Happy to share the good news that the 800 year old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort," he tweeted, adding that this is the first world heritage site from Telangana.

He also wrote that the next goal is to receive a world heritage city status for Hyderabad.

Russia, Oman, Brazil, Saudi, Egypt, Spain, Thailand, Hungary, Ethiopia, China, and some other countries described Ramappa as an outstanding heritage site and a manifestation of the master of human geniuses at the session.

The member dignitaries from various countries also appreciated Telangana's efforts in recent times to constitute a special development authority and management committees at the local level, as well as preparing a conservation and management plan to protect the site.