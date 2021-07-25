STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Victim’s crusade against drug addiction meeting success in Assam

On January 1 this year, Bedanta Bora and two others — a former alcoholic and a former poly-drug user — teamed up to start ‘Healing Hand Wellness Centre’, a de-addiction abode in Guwahati.

Published: 25th July 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bedanta Bora conducts a session at the drugs and alcohol de-addiction  centre in Guwahati run by him and two others

Bedanta Bora conducts a session at the drugs and alcohol de-addiction  centre in Guwahati run by him and two others.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

ASSAM: From being a drug addict to helping others recover from the scourge, the life of Bedanta Bora has come full circle. The 34-year-old from central Assam’s Nagaon symbolises how dangerous curiosity leads one to doom. His is also a story of a never-say-die attitude and sensitivity towards those suffering from substance abuse.

On January 1 this year, Bora and two others — a former alcoholic and a former poly-drug user — teamed up to start ‘Healing Hand Wellness Centre’, a de-addiction abode in Guwahati. It has shown this is possible and how even after addiction, a strong will and creative mind can help in coming out of it. 

The only son of retired school teacher-parents, Bora was an alcoholic, who got introduced to heroin in 2006, when he was sent to Guwahati to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration. “I had been an alcoholic. After I cleared graduation and enrolled for MBA, I left the hostel and started staying with a friend in a rented accommodation. Initially, I thought he was a teetotaler and wondered how one can live without any intoxicant,” recalls Bora. Soon he was proved wrong.

One day, Bora saw him preparing a dose of heroin. “I was curious about it. Soon, I started injecting it myself,” says Bora. This went on until mid-2011, after which he did not get it for about two months. His mother was selected for an award in Nepal and he accompanied her on a weeklong tour to Kathmandu. Upon his return, he learnt he got selected for a job at a private bank. He left Assam for Kolkata for training and later, was posted in the Arunachal Pradesh capital of Itanagar. Over the next two years or so, he would take only alcohol — his day would begin with it.

In 2013, he came to Guwahati to see his ailing father without officially being on leave. He did not return to his workplace. “I settled in Nagaon again, bought a car that I would rent out for a living,” says Bora. He was soon drawn to drugs again; this time it was brown sugar. “In 2014, I got married without the knowledge of my parents and sister. My wife knew I was an alcoholic, but had no idea I was a drug addict too.”

The turnaround in his life came in October, 2018 when he decided to go for rehab in Guwahati. Following counselling, he returned home. He has not touched drugs or other intoxicants since. In 2019, his counsellors asked him if he would like to join a de-addiction centre they were planning to start. He joined as a member. Due to differences among the seven persons running it, the centre closed down. “I wanted to help the addicts recover. I wanted to start a centre,” Bora says.

Help came from a former alcoholic and drug user, leading to the formation of ‘Healing Hand Wellness Centre’. Currently, it has 50 patients from Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal. “I used to take everything, alcohol,  cannabis to hard drugs. But I was always conscious that I was killing myself. I wanted to come out of it. It took me eight years,” says Bora.

The Assam government has launched a crusade against drugs. The police is taking Bora’s help to create awareness. At a drugs-destroying programme at Nagaon recently, Bora shared his experience before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He narrated how families get destroyed due to substance abuse.

A Nagaon local, who lost his two young sons to drugs, also spoke. He urged the police to gun down drug dealers and peddlers. Bora endorsed it. “In 2010, we struggled to get drugs. Today, it is available all over. I feel that drug dealers should be shot dead. But we must not view addicts as our enemies. They are patients and we have to treat them,” Bora says. Since May 10, drugs worth Rs 163.58 crore have been seized. During the operations, police shot at and injured some drug dealers and peddlers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp